League of Legends will reportedly have Project or Prestige Ahri skin in near future

Ahri is perhaps one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League of Legends. Her fame has risen even further after the gameplay update she received earlier this year.

Popular leaker Big Bad Bear has now provided interesting news that might excite Ahri fans even more. There seems to be a chance that she will get either a Project skin or a Prestige edition skin very soon.

Apparently, there has been information regarding Project Ahri found inside the game files very recently by a data miner named Julex Gameplays. Obviously, this might be a placeholder, but the leaker feels that Ahri will probably receive a new skin either in the latter part of 2022 or early 2023.

Ahri getting Project skin might coincide with her upcoming ASU update in 2023 in League of Legends

As is well known at this point, Ahri will get an ASU update, most likely during the early parts of 2023. It will basically provide a more polished look for Ahri as her in-game model is highly outdated and bland.

During the brand new champion roadmap, the developers clarified that Ahri's ASU would also involve updating her existing skins alongside her base model. This news does coincide quite well with the leak suggesting that a Project Ahri skin might be on its way.

It is nothing out of the ordinary that League of Legends releases a new skin for a champion getting its visuals updated. Apart from that, considering Ahri's popularity, it will make lots of sense if the skin gets released.

Obviously, it is still a long shot as the Ahri skin information has been data mined from the game files for this year. Unfortunately, Spirit Blossom is set to be released during the Worlds 2022, which leaves minimal scope for a Project Ahri skin.

If League of Legends' developers indeed plan on releasing an Ahri skin under that banner, they will have to release other outfits as well. This is because the Project skinline is among the most popular within the community.

However, just because it is not coming out in 2022 does not mean that League of Legends will not have a return for the Project skin in 2023. The leaker strongly feels that the skin is not just a placeholder and that a new costume is coming, though the timeline is tough to predict.

