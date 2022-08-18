When are the League of Legends North American servers coming back online after the 12-hour maintenance?

The League of Legends North American servers will be facing a 12-hour extended downtime today, which is quite a rarity in the MOBA.

According to the developers, the servers will go down at exactly 3 AM CT/ 1 AM PST today, August 18, 2022. The downtime will last till 3 PM CT/ 1 PM PST.

This is the approximate downtime for the NA servers. However, it might go beyond that if Riot Games encounter technical issues during maintenance.

While the developers are yet to provide too many details as to why the servers are going offline for so long today, they did mention the following information in a recent tweet:

“We will be performing extended maintenance impacting players in the NA region. LoL and TFT will be unavailable from 08/18/2022 1:00 AM PST until 08/18/2022 1:00 PM PST as we work to improve the experience. We thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Why are the League of Legends North American servers going offline for half a day today?

The League of Legends servers are not new to maintenance schedules. However, the servers have rarely been down for more than a couple of hours. Even during some of the bigger patch updates, the downtime was not as significant as 12 hours.

The community is now curious as to why NA servers will be offline for such a long duration. All Riot Games has mentioned in its statement thus far is that one of the key targets of the maintenance will be to improve player experience. There have been no other details.

This has led many fans to believe that a hotfix might be on the cards to address some of the issues that the MOBA has been facing with the Star Guardian event.

To those unaware, the League of Legends 2022 Star Guardian event has been encountering severe bugs in the rewards system as players were not able to claim them. This forced the developers to extend the end period of the event by two weeks. This decision was made to allow Summoners to get their hands on all the collectibles.

It’s quite likely that the latest downtime is addressing the issues with the event as there is indeed no patch update scheduled for today.

The 12.16 patch is scheduled for next week, August 24, 2022. It will introduce the Udyr rework and a fair number of balance changes that will focus on the 2022 World Championship.

