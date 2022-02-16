Lost Ark reportedly missing 8 different classes set for future updates, including Destroyer, Scouter, and a new Specialist class

Lost Ark has been a massive hit among western audiences, and the class system of the MMORPG game is a cult hit already.

Many MMORPG games have class systems to help players play the game in different styles. But only a few can match Lost Ark in terms of variety and complexities. The game, made jointly by Tripod Studio and Smilegate, has five main classes, which further branch out into 15 advanced classes once the players reach a certain level.

The classes help players to play the game the way they want to. Each type has its strengths and weaknesses, and it all boils down to how well a player can balance all of it. But there have also been demands for even more variety, and if rumors are to be believed, there are still some hidden classes that will be making their way shortly.

Lost Ark has eight missing classes

While there's already enough variety in the game, many Lost Ark players feel that even more freedom should be offered to them. If the information from Arekkz Gaming turns out to be true, there are eight more classes and subclasses which are yet to be added to the game.

If the information is to be believed, here are the following classes and advanced classes which will make their way shortly:

Destroyer - A Warrior advanced class, this will be a slow-moving, heavy-damage tank.

Berserker (female) - This will likely be a female gender counterpart of the existing Berskerker (male) class.

Lance Master - The Martial Artist class, will be getting another female advanced class which will likely use a spear.

Scouter - A new Gunslinger advanced class, the Scouter will be inspired by futuristic designs and will likely deploy many gadgets and advanced tools.

Summoner - The summoner will be a Mage advanced class and will be able to summon different elements, including mystical creatures, which would help players in the battle.

Arcana - Another Mage advanced class, the Arcana will have a magic-influenced kit and use magical cards to trap and damage enemies.

Reaper - This new Assassin advanced class will let players utilize stealth and speed to get rid of enemies.

Artist - A new Specialist class, the Artist follows its name by using what looks like a paintbrush to make moves and damage opponents.

Aeromancer - Another new Specialist class, the Aeromancer will likely be using an umbrella and will have the ability to control the weather.

While there are nine names here, the Berserker will likely have the same skillset and just be a swap of genders. Amazon Games has already expressed their desire to expand the existing classes and advanced classes. It remains to be seen if and when these additions will come to Lost Ark.

Edited by Shaheen Banu