Mandalorian game by Star Wars Jedi Survivor and Apex Legends developers leaked

Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi Survivor developers Respawn Entertainment are reportedly launching a Star Wars Mandalorian game in first person, and the game is now in its early stage of development. While Respawn has not officially confirmed anything, a report by Jeff Grubb revealed that the developing studio's ex-creative director, Mohammad Alavi had been working on this secret Star Wars Mandalorian game.

While this news surely spikes excitement in the Star Wars fandom, we have some more information regarding the same. Read on to learn more about what to expect from this new title.

What to expect from the leaked Star Wars Mandalorian Game?

According to Insider Gaming's latest report, this brand-new Star Wars game will allow players to become Mandalorian bounty hunters. If you are fond of The Mandalorian series, you'd know that it focuses on a lonely bounty hunter's adventure in space. Speculations reveal that the title will be focused on the different adventures that a bounty hunter goes through in the Star Wars franchise.

Furthermore, it is also revealed that the game's setting period is based on a time when the galaxy was under the reign of the Galactic Empire. Hence, as a hunter, you will be required to complete the objectives of securing bounties across the galaxy.

Since Respawn has made popular Battle Royale Apex Legends, the report also suggests that the game will be heavily focused on a player's mobility and style. This means it will be extremely fast-paced. The same developing team has also made Star Wars: Jedi Survivors, a game which was heavily acclaimed by the community, and fans will surely appreciate the same team working on another Star Wars title.

Furthermore, players will also be able to use an array of weapons from their arsenal. From Grappling Hook to Wrist Rocket, there would be several gadgets and perks that the players would be able to use as bounty hunters.

As for the release window, it is now quite definite when the game will launch. However, given that the title is in early development right now, it can take up to a couple of years for the game to be available for players to play. What do you think about this latest project by Respawn? Let us know in the comment section.

