Marco Reus and Nacho leaked as possible upcoming FC Mobile End of an Era Exchanges

In what could be an exciting development for EA FC fans, reliable leaker Sappurit has revealed on their X handle that FC Mobile End of an Era (EOE) Exchange cards for Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus and Real Madrid's Nacho will be launched this Saturday, May 31. Known for their accurate leaks within the EA FC Mobile community, Sappurit's latest post has generated considerable buzz among gamers.

These special cards are expected to be rated 95+ and will celebrate the illustrious careers of these football legends. While the exact ratings are yet to be confirmed, Sappurit’s history of precise predictions suggests one can anticipate high-performing cards.

Marco Reus is expected to feature as a CAM (Central Attacking Midfielder), while Nacho is likely to be represented as a CB (Center Back).

FC Mobile End of an Era edition 2024 could start with Marco Reus and Nacho Fernandez

The FC Mobile End of an Era cards for Marco Reus and Nacho are a tribute to their memorable careers and loyalty to their respective clubs. These cards will likely be the first of this season's EOE edition in FC Mobile and promise to be highly coveted items.

Provided the reveal is accurate, the community will be eager to see how these cards perform in-game, given their expected high ratings and the legendary status of the players they represent.

Marco Reus' FC Mobile End of an Era Card would be a tribute to the Dortmund Legend's loyalty

Marco Reus' FC Mobile end of an era card will most likely be a CAM version (Image via EA Sports)

Marco Reus’ journey with Borussia Dortmund is a tale of loyalty and exceptional talent. Reus joined the Borussia Dortmund academy at the tender age of seven in 1996.

After a decade of honing his skills at the youth academy, he moved briefly to other clubs, including Rot Weiss Ahlen and Borussia Mönchengladbach. However, he returned to his boyhood club, Dortmund, in 2012.

Over the next 12 years, Reus became a cornerstone of the Borussia Dortmund squad, making over 300 senior appearances. His leadership on the pitch, coupled with his playmaking abilities, made him a fan favorite and a club legend.

The End of an Era card in FC Mobile is a fitting tribute to Reus' dedication and contribution to Borussia Dortmund.

Nacho's FC Mobile End of an Era Card would be a tribute to the one-club Madrid legend

Nacho's FC Mobile End of an Era card will most likely be a CB version (Image via EA Sports)

A one-club man, Nacho Fernandez's story is one of remarkable loyalty. He joined the Real Madrid youth system at the age of 11 in 2001 and has been with the club ever since.

Nacho made his senior debut for Real Madrid in 2011 and has since made over 250 appearances for Los Blancos. His versatility in defense and unwavering commitment to the club has earned him the respect of teammates and fans alike.

In 2024, Nacho decided to end his chapter with Real Madrid, marking the end of an era for the Spanish defender. Reports suggest that he might be heading to the United States to play for Inter Miami in the MLS, alongside Lionel Messi.

The End of an Era card for Nacho in FC Mobile will celebrate his illustrious career and his extraordinary loyalty to Real Madrid.

What to Expect from these possible FC Mobile End of an Era Exchange cards

For Marco Reus, the CAM card is likely to showcase his exceptional vision, dribbling, and goal-scoring ability, making him a valuable asset for any FC Mobile team. Nacho’s CB card, meanwhile, is expected to highlight his defensive prowess, making him a stalwart in defense.

While these FC Mobile End of an Era cards will undoubtedly be highly desirable, it's important to note that the cost of fodder cards required to claim them might be expensive.

Players should prepare for potentially high costs, as top-tier special cards like these often require significant resources. Building up your fodder reserves in advance could be a smart strategy to ensure you are able to add these legends to your squad without breaking the bank.

With Sappurit’s track record, the community is confident that these cards will live up to the hype. The leaker also confirmed that these FC Mobile End of an Era cards will be under the game's "Moments" program.

Fans will, however, have to wait until Saturday to add these legends to their collections, but the anticipation is already building. Whether a supporter of Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid, these End of an Era cards would be a must-have for any serious player.

