New Call of Duty Warzone easter egg hints at the possible appearance of King Kong, dinosaurs and more

Call of Duty Warzone has received several additions since the game's official release, with it receiving major integrations from three mainstream Call of Duty titles.

Vanguard was the last title from which Call of Duty Warzone received several items. The current Caldera map arrived in season one, while season two also brought in new elements from Vanguard, including weapons and bombers.

However, there have also been new additions like the Apex Legends-inspired redeploy balloons and the PDS system.

This is why it is not unexpected for Warzone players to get something new, and there are already interesting rumors that there could be mythical creatures coming to the game. Different sources have hinted at other possible additions, ranging from Godzilla and King Kong to dinosaurs.

Call of Duty Warzone's next significant addition might be ancient beasts

It clearly seems that nothing escapes the eyes of the Call of Duty community, no matter how small the details might be. Reddit user u/aur0n was quick to spot a toy model of a dinosaur on a cliff in Caldera, implying it could be a significant easter egg of what's to come.

Other users were quick to jump on the bandwagon, with some hilarious comments to add to the entertainment. Movie promotions and tie-ins via video games seem to be becoming the latest trend. With the release of Jurassic World Dominion rapidly approaching, there is a good chance that the game could be getting dinosaurs.

Reliable industry insider Tom Henderson is of a different opinion as he believes that Godzilla and King Kong, to some degree, might appear in the game. As per his report, Tom has seen some content that he believes are artworks of the two mythical creatures in Warzone.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone twitter.com/realiityuk/sta… Reality @RealiityUK https://t.co/UzbVt7p7wM Dataminers and leakers are teasing a potential King Kong live event for #Warzone where Kong fights off incoming fighter planes and bombers Dataminers and leakers are teasing a potential King Kong live event for #Warzone where Kong fights off incoming fighter planes and bombers 👀 twitter.com/realiityuk/sta…

While both the artworks are still conceptual in nature, what sets them apart is the presence of Warzone season two pictures alongside them. This will not come as a surprise as Activision is attempting to radically change the perception of Warzone.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



XFIRE EXCLUSIVE:



xfire.com/exclusive-acti… Activision has 'Bold Plans' for Warzone, including possible King Kong and Godzilla EventsXFIRE EXCLUSIVE: Activision has 'Bold Plans' for Warzone, including possible King Kong and Godzilla EventsXFIRE EXCLUSIVE: xfire.com/exclusive-acti…

Even the recent addition of Nebula V came as a big surprise, bringing chemical warfare to the multiplayer title. Tom has additionally hinted that this concept could also set up Warzone along the lines of an event from Jurassic World Dominion, which definitely fits well with the easter egg shown above.

Since there hasn't been any confirmation from Activision yet, players will have to be patient for now. But dinosaurs could just be that crazy factor that brings many new players to Call of Duty Warzone.

