New Dragon's Dogma 2 leak reveals complex character creator, story details, and more

Dragon's Dogma 2 got a brand-new trailer at the latest Tokyo Game Show 2023 showcase. The upcoming action RPG from Capcom has largely been under wraps, but new details have been leaked, revealing new elements not discussed thus far. This includes many changes and additions to the core formula established by Dragon's Dogma Dark Arisen, as well as interesting plot devices.

Much of the leak has been consistent with what has been showcased in the official Gameplay Deep Dive so far, so there is a good chance other details will follow suit eventually. But there are a lot of details to sift through, so let's have a look at would could be in store for fans looking forward to Dragon's Dogma 2. If you are looking forward to the story, be warned that there are spoilers here.

Dragon's Dogma 2 latest leak reveals plot elements, end-game content and more details

Before we start, it should be noted that much of this leak first surfaced on the anonymous user site 4chan in 2020 and 2021. So it is interesting to see many details that have been confirmed and others that have not. To begin with, Dragon's Dogma 2 is seemingly a soft reboot for the series and takes place in another universe.

But at the same time, it is a prequel to the original 2012 game. The narrative follows the protagonist, who is an Arisen, a being cursed by a dragon. As a mummer, this forces them to wear a mask that cannot be initially removed - and when it is possible to do so, it alters the world and gameplay. This action turns them into a beacon that lures dangerous and powerful beasts to battle.

The previous game is modestly challenging, and this seems to be even more so, on top of the modular combat showcased thus far. The leak also suggests that there will be four starting classes (or Vocations, as they are known in the game) - which was confirmed at TGS 2023.

There are over a dozen options to pick from, including subclasses. Before players can pick a class, they will start with the Explorer class in an extensive tutorial, which will lead to the protagonist being cursed but also lead to the rampaging dragon being thwarted using a magical bell found within this area.

It is pretty much a given that players will be able to customize the Arisen as they desire via a character-creation tool. This has allegedly been expanded significantly for Dragon's Dogma 2 over the first game, even going so far as to allow tweaking bone structure, muscle contraction, and fat percentage for specific body parts. This will be applicable to Pawns as well, the AI-controlled party members in the game.

As for the world itself, it does not seem to be fully open-world but rather a sandbox. The map is divided into four big regions, each of which is supposedly half the size of the original Dragon's Dogma map.

This makes the entire world twice as large as its predecessor. All monsters featured in the past entry, as well as many from Dragon's Dogma Online, are supposedly in.

There are many varied classes to pick from (Image via Capcom)

You can expect dynamic encounters in Dragon's Dogma 2, including ambushes, which also have been officially confirmed. Another leaked feature that has been confirmed is some sort of housing and camping mechanic where players can rest and recoup. What is yet to be seen, however, is the end-game content.

Capcom originally seemed to have plans for a full campaign co-op, but was scrapped due to technical issues. This led to a co-op mode for three players and their Pawns in a unique, challenging dungeon that is supposed to make it into the final game.

Speaking of challenge, in addition to the mask removal system, the leak reveals you can also sacrifice Pawns, which will then become corrupted and hunt you down.

Dragon's Dogma 2 does excel artistically on the visual front (Image via Cpacom)

On the flip side, you can earn unique weapons and gear after sacrificing Pawns. This is on top of the decisions that can affect not just the plotline of Dragon's Dogma 2 but also the game world. Overall, it does sound like a very ambitious project, and the leaker suggests that it is indeed Capcom's biggest game yet.

As for further technical details, the popular raytracing tech seems to be in, but as a mild implementation to keep performance up. Dragon's Dogma 2 utilizes the RE Engine with some modifications and additions to supplement elements like the complex AI system.

The game was initially planned for a 2023 launch, but after the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco, it seems like Capcom wants the development team to take their time. So, a 2024 release seems fairly plausible.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.