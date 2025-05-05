New leak hints at Genshin Impact spin-off game, possibly featuring Lumine

Based on new leaked information, it seems HoYoverse has a few plans for Genshin Impact spin-off titles. Moreover, these leaks are from a reliable source, which increases their credibility. If this information is to be trusted, the developers plan to create various games with different genres. Remember that most of these details are early information based on leaks and are subject to change.

The character Lumine from Genshin Impact was also spotted in a few concept arts for the Genshin spin-off games. The leaker Ubatcha provided more details regarding these concept arts and the supposed spin-off titles.

This article will list all the information regarding the rumored Genshin Impact spin-off games planned by HoYoverse.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

New leaks about the Genshin Impact spin-off game

On May 5, 2025, the generally reliable HxG's Leak Channel on Telegram announced a few leaks about a new Genshin Impact spin-off game. They also revealed that HoYoverse created Bilibili accounts for two games under the Genshin IP.

Following this, other leakers started spreading this information on social media sites like X. Soon enough, prominent leaker Ubatcha revealed more details about these new rumored games. They also shared a big tweet specifying the timeline of these games so far.

In the above post, the leaker Ubatcha has seemingly shared all the information they knew about the new supposed Genshin spin-off games.

According to the post, Ubatcha heard rumors that HoYoverse was planning a Genshin Impact spin-off since the Inazuma updates in the original game. These were the leaker's exact words about the project, in their previous now-deleted tweet:

"Internally, the game was originally treated as what Star Rail is to HI3 - This game is to Genshin."

Ubatcha conveys this information in the above picture as well, but the wording suggests that this might not be the plan for the Genshin spin-off anymore. However, they did not reveal further information about this. Moreover, Ubatcha also included some of their speculations about the new Genshin spin-off titles in the above post.

Ubatcha had also included details that Lumine, one of the MCs in Genshin Impact, had a crude model in the early concept arts for HoYoverse's clone of the Animal Crossing game. However, the leaker also stated that these concept arts could possibly be used to test the mechanics of this game.

Lastly, the leaker has included some special details about other supposed projects and claimed that HoYoverse is hiring more people for these titles. Based on these leaks, the developers are hiring for these projects:

A Modern RPG game setting, possibly developed with Unreal Engine 5.

A Realistic Fantasy setting will also likely be developed with Unreal Engine 5.

A Multiplayer Western Shooter similar to Valorant or Marvel Rivals.

Also, some fans have discovered the Bilibili accounts created by HoYoverse for the Genshin spin-off games. As of May 5, 2025, HoYoverse created two accounts, each with the Genshin title in their fan translation.

A Reddit user, u/Brandon1823, translated these CN titles, and these are the translations for both pictures:

"原神千星沙箱 = Genshin Myriad (thousand star) sandbox."

"原神千星奇域 = Genshin Myriad (thousand star) wonderland."

This information implies that HoYoverse has early plans for two unique Genshin spin-off projects, each with a different setting and genre. However, the company has not yet created any new X accounts for these spin-off titles, but they have made many newer accounts for the Honkai game. This might mean these rumored projects, if legit, would still take a long time to release.

