New 'Lion boy' sketch shows upcoming Genshin Impact character from Liyue

The Genshin Impact community has received yet another leak about an upcoming character. A reliable Twitter leaker, HutaoLover77, has uncovered what seems to be a male character from Liyue Harbor. The new leaks also disclose a concept art showcasing a close approximation of how he might look as a playable unit in the future. The source has yet to reveal the character's in-game name, but he is called "lion boy" on the internet.

Many eagerly await more news as they draw their own speculations about him. Apart from the visual leaks, little is known about his vision or abilities. This Genshin Impact article will compile all the latest leaks about the lion boy.

Genshin Impact leaks: New Liyue character "Lion Boy" to debut in Fontaine patches

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 獅子舞少年のもう1つのコンセプトアートスケッチ

this is another conceptart sketch of a lion dance boy

well try to complete it without a hint🤗 獅子舞少年のもう1つのコンセプトアートスケッチthis is another conceptart sketch of a lion dance boywell try to complete it without a hint🤗 https://t.co/FgYk57g3PO

New leaks have started circulating in the Genshin Impact community. HutaoLover77 shared the concept art of the new Liyue character. No information about his actual name has been revealed, and the source has named him "Lion Boy" for the moment. This is another series of leaks that have sparked excitement among the player base, who eagerly await the Fontaine update and its future playable characters.

Many from the community contacted another leaker, SaveYourPrimos, to shed more information about Lion Boy.

The leaker used their side account to confirm the existence of this new Liyue character in Genshin Impact. However, they also emphasized how the art design concept is highly subject to change and will vary from the official design.

More leaks about Lion Boy character design

HutaoLover77 also shared other visual details about Lion Boy in his recent posts. Here is a quick overview:

Might wear socks similar to Kirara

Might have animal ears and a small tail

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77

もう1つのアートには何もないです



oh yeah his white version has ears and a small tail (unclear whether this is part of the costume or its like a gorou)

But the other one he has nothing 往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 このキャラの靴下(足のようなもの)は綺良々のような特徴的な靴下です。

His socks (similar to paws) are characteristic socks like Kirara. このキャラの靴下(足のようなもの)は綺良々のような特徴的な靴下です。His socks (similar to paws) are characteristic socks like Kirara. https://t.co/sUuWriXNHL 白バージョンには耳と小さい尻尾があります(衣装の一部なのかゴローのようなものなのか不明)もう1つのアートには何もないですoh yeah his white version has ears and a small tail (unclear whether this is part of the costume or its like a gorou)But the other one he has nothing twitter.com/hutaolover77/s… 白バージョンには耳と小さい尻尾があります(衣装の一部なのかゴローのようなものなのか不明)もう1つのアートには何もないですoh yeah his white version has ears and a small tail (unclear whether this is part of the costume or its like a gorou)But the other one he has nothing twitter.com/hutaolover77/s…

As shown in the Twitter post above, despite sharing some visual details about the rumored Liyue character, the source is unsure about the ears and tails. Since there are no half-beast half-humans in Liyue Harbor, there is a high chance that the ears and tails could be accessories (similar to Keqing or Dehya). Others speculate that Genshin Impact officials might introduce a new type of race through Lion Boy's debut.

Speaking of speculations related to our new Liyue character, nothing is known about his vision, abilities, or choice of weapon. Furthermore, Lion Boy is rumored to be a 4-star character, as claimed by Uncle A. However, keep in mind that currently, there is no evidence to confirm this, and it has been flagged as STC (subject to change).

