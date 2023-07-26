Ones to Watch (OTW) confirmed for EA FC 24 after official card design is leaked on social media

A recent EA FC 24 leak on social media suggests that Ones to Watch, usually amongst the first promos to be released annually by EA Sports, will be a part of the new game. The promo provides dynamic versions to newly transferred players that receive upgrades based on their performances throughout the season, making them the first live cards of the year.

Ones to Watch was first introduced in FIFA 17, but the system behind their upgrades has been overhauled. While these players still receive upgrades based on any performance-based unique cards they receive, they also receive one-time boosts based on their team's performance. With the leaked OTW card design, the promo has also been confirmed for EA FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on social media leaks.

The EA FC 24 Ones to Watch card design has been leaked

One of the most exciting visual features added to the upcoming title is the concept of animated card designs. These items will be more visually appealing than ever before, primarily if appropriately implemented. EA Sports has already confirmed that UCL/UWCL Heroes will have such designs, and gamers will be hoping for the same for OTW cards in EA FC 24.

EAFC 24 News @FUT23News Official EAFC OTW card design



This will look insane with dynamic images going outside of the card!



[@Futgraphics_] pic.twitter.com/Pjp5cjJxnS Official EAFC OTW card designThis will look insane with dynamic images going outside of the card![@Futgraphics_] #EAFC24

FUT23News recently took to Twitter to showcase the leaked card design for Ones to Watch, adding to the hype surrounding the promo. While it is yet to be seen if it features an animated background, the design looks impressive. With players like Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, and more moving to new clubs in the summer, the promo will consist of overpowered cards.

Will Ones to Watch items be part of pre-order bonuses?

EA Sports has always offered a guaranteed Ones to Watch player to fans who pre-order the game's Ultimate Edition. However, this is not the case with EA FC 24, much to the surprise of Ultimate Team enthusiasts. This development also led to questions about whether the promo will be part of the game cycle next year.

While the leaked card design has dispelled rumors about the omitted event, fans will still be disappointed about the pre-order benefits, not including a guaranteed OTW item.