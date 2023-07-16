Is Lionel Messi 88-rated in EA Sports FC 24? Viral card stats take over Twitter

After an incredible season that culminated in him winning the league title with PSG and the World Cup with Argentina, fans expect Lionel Messi to be amongst the highest-rated EA Sports FC 24 players. However, a recent rumor on Twitter has shocked the community by suggesting that the Argentine maestro could be as low as 88-rated in the upcoming title.

Messi was amongst the five highest-rated players in FIFA 23 with an overall rating of 91. This makes the rumor even more surprising, as he has done nothing to deserve a -3 downgrade to his overall rating. Despite being in the late stages of his career, the legendary playmaker has shown no signs of slowing down, and fans will be wondering if there is any truth to this EA Sports FC 24 rumor.

Lionel Messi's overall rating and stats in EA Sports FC 24 have not been revealed

While such rumors surrounding the ratings of famous footballers in upcoming titles often generate a lot of hype for the game, Lionel Messi's stats in EA Sports FC 24 have not been disclosed in any capacity. The leak hinting at the former FC Barcelona forward being 88-rated is purely speculation, but it might not be too far removed from reality.

Despite being amongst the highest-rated players for years, the 36-year-old forward has already been subjected to severe nerfs to his pace over the years, which could be an ominous indication of things to come.

Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami could hurt his overall rating in EA Sports FC 24

After a successful couple of seasons with PSG, Messi has secured a high-profile transfer to Inter Miami and will play in the MLS next season. While the league has hosted a multitude of big names in the past, it is not regarded as one of the premium leagues when it comes to footballing pedigree, and this move could lead to him being downgraded following a stellar season.

This transfer is not the only reason for a potential downgrade, as EA Sports is notorious for downgrading players as they get older and approach the end of their careers. While the seven-time Balon d'Or winner still performs consistently at the highest level, his age could be grounds for a rating downgrade in EA Sports FC 24.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been at the pinnacle of the sport for almost two decades in both real life and on the virtual pitch. However, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland rising to the occasion, it might be time for the old guard to pave the way for future generations to take over.