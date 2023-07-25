EA Sports has revealed the identities of some of the latest UCL and UWCL Heroes in EA FC 24, with Carlos Tevez and Wesley Sneijder leading the line. These legendary footballers are new additions to the Hero roster, and with the pre-order benefits for the game including one of these special items, gamers will be excited to learn more about them.

Heroes were first introduced to Ultimate Team in FIFA 22, and will continue to be a part of the franchise in EA FC 24. EA Sports introduced World Cup Heroes in FIFA 23 to celebrate the iconic tournament, with the upcoming game using a similar concept for the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Carlos Tevez and Wesley Sneijder headline the first roster of UCL Heroes in EA FC 24

EA Sports has teamed up with Marvel yet again to deliver stunning artwork for its special Hero items in EA FC 24. Their first collaborative effort was a massive success, with FIFA 23's World Cup Heroes being incredibly popular with the fanbase. With the rebranded franchise now focusing on UCL and UWCL Heroes, the likes of Tevez and Sneijder have been revealed as part of the lineup.

The most exciting part about this reveal is the introduction of the very first female Hero item in the series. Legendary English footballer Alex Scott has been announced as a UWCL Hero in EA FC 24, and gamers can get their hands on these special items by pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of the game before August 22.

Which Heroes have been introduced?

Not only have the following players received stunning dynamic images that depict them as Marvel superheroes in EA FC 24, they have also been allotted a nickname befitting their reputation:

Wesley Sneijder (Sureshot): 91

Gianluca Vialli (La Legenda): 91

Carlitos Tevez (El Guerrero): 90

Bixente Lizarazu (Dynamo): 90

Alex Scott (The Accomplished): 88

These are just a few of the many new additions to the Hero roster that will arrive in the much-anticipated title, and EA Sports will most likely reveal more of these as the game's release date approaches. While many expected Sneijder and Alex Scott to be added to the game, the inclusion of players like Tevez is a much-welcome surprise.

All these superstars have proved their mettle at the highest level of the sport in their respective leagues, and their performances in European competitions has earned them UCL/UWCL Hero items.