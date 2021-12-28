Oxenfree II: Lost Signals expected release date leaked

Fans of the supernatural genre will be delighted to hear the latest rumor about the sequel to the popular mystery adventure game Oxenfree. The sequel, titled Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, is reportedly going to be released in February next year, according to PlayStation Game Size.

The debut game of Night School Studio, Oxenfree was released more than half a decade ago. Influenced by coming-of-age films, Oxenfree offered a story-driven game with distinctly creepy esthetics that finely balance between light and dark elements.

Night School is 🔺HIRING🔺



If the leak is to be believed, the haunting visuals of Oxenfree are all set to arrive again early next year.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals likely arriving early in February 2022

The Twitter account PlayStation Game Size posted that Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is likely to be released on February 8, 2022. Oxenfree II was surprisingly announced earlier this year during Nintendo's Indie World Showcase in April. The sequel is reportedly set five years after the events of Oxenfree.

In Oxenfree, players played as a teen called Alex who goes to a local island with a group of friends. The unique nature of walk and talk mechanic was employed by the developers who wanted to avoid cutscenes. The conversations were thus blended within the movement of the characters - something that made it more of an immersive experience.

The teenagers unleash a supernatural force on the island and have to deal with its aftermath. Oxenfree weaves a mysterious dark tale with deaths and timeloops as the protagonist comes to terms with their actions. Praise was given to the atmosphere of the game, its branching dialogs and the characters and their relationships.

In Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, the protagonist is Riley, an adult who is an environmental researcher. She has come back to Camena, the hometown of the characters in the first game, to investigate mysterious radio signals. On Twitter, the developers stated that:

"Riley's only task as an environmental researcher: plant radio transmitters across Camena."

The composer of the original game, scntfc, is returning to score the sequel. The developers have been steadily showcasing glimpses of the new game and its premise to build up hype among players.

With the reported leak, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals joins a number of games which are set to be released in February 2022. The month is already stacked with a number of exciting arrivals, with possibly the biggest being Elden Ring. The community is excited to get their hands on the sequel and cannot wait for February to arrive.

