Playable Hexenzirkel characters in Genshin Impact: Leaked witch designs and more

Genshin Impact players have been aware of witches and their secret organization Hexenzirkel for a while now. HutaoLover and many other reliable leakers had already claimed that Alice and some other witches would become playable in future updates. However, there were no visual leaks about them until the recent leak flood.

The new reveals uncover several character designs for the potential Hexenzirkel character in Genshin Impact. Apart from the concept art, it is still unknown when players will get an official look at the \witches or their release dates. Here is everything about Hexenzirkel characters and their design leaks.

Everything about potential Hexenzirkel characters and design leaks in Genshin Impact

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan



One of the Hexenzirkel



can transmogrify perfume into many poodles. ‍



In the recent leak flood, players discovered the second potential playable character from the Hexenzirkel secret society. Genshin Impact coined the term Hexenzirkel in the version 2.8 update during the Summertime Odyssey event questline. In the event quest, players will learn more about Alice, her secret witch group, and other organization members.

Early leaks claimed two witches to be playable in the future, with Alice being one of them. With her actual name remaining unknown, recent leaks from HoyoverseJapan confirm the possibility and have named her Perfume Witch. The leaks also disclosed her ability to transmute the perfume into poodles.

Steambird 🌸🐦 @SteambirdLeaks I hate to break this to y'all, but all these are designs for a same character, only 1 design will be used.



In the tweet above, players can find several design leaks disclosed after the leak flood. Each design portrays a unique personality and appearance traits. It is also worth mentioning that all of these designs are made for one character, the Perfume Witch.

Many have speculated about which one will be selected for the final version. Do remember that these are preliminary concept arts, and the final version will have undergone further changes to match Genshin Impact's roster.

Speaking of speculations, there is much discussion about Perfume Witch's identity. Most believe her to be Nicole, who has already interacted with the traveler during the Sumeru Archon Quest, but there is no evidence to confirm this.

リリィ @HoyoverseJapan There might be an animated PV about Hexenzirkel coming soon. There might be an animated PV about Hexenzirkel coming soon.😒

Apart from this, there are rumors about officials releasing an animated PV about the Hexenzirkels on official media channels. The animated PV could be released during the upcoming HoYofest 2023, providing players with more juicy details.

Genshin Impact players are still wondering about the purpose of Hexenzirkel, the identities of the witches, and their appearance. Many hope to find some answers from this upcoming animated video.

