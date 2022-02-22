PUBG Mobile 1.9 update expected release date and time for all regions

The developers of PUBG Mobile have always exceeded players' expectations with each passing update. The updates, which are released every few months, are preceded by extensive beta testing, which starts the buzz around the new content.

The beta version of PUBG Mobile 1.9 has ignited a new surge of interest among fans and players since they have the opportunity to test the new features well in advance.

Furthermore, as the upcoming update will commemorate the fourth anniversary of the battle royale title, fans are excited to see what the update will entail.

PUBG Mobile 1.9 update expected release date and time

The current Royale Pass ends on 21 March (Image via Tencent)

The PUBG Mobile 1.9 update will likely go live between 15 and 20 March 2022. The past patches of the game were issued just before the existing Royale Pass ended. Inasmuch, the Bounty Legends RP will conclude on 21 March, resulting in the timeframe mentioned above.

Since the game's servers are not shut down for maintenance, gamers will not have to be locked out of the game. The update generally starts rolling out at UTC +0, but this did not happen in the last 1.8 update.

The expected times are as follows:

Indonesia: 7 AM

Japan: 9 AM

Pakistan: 5 AM

Bangladesh: 6 AM

Nepal: 5:45 AM

USA: 7 PM (New York Time previous day)

Note: This is just an estimated date and time based on the previous few updates. The developers are yet to announce the details of the new version.

PUBG Mobile 1.9 beta features

Players can expect the features in the 1.9 beta version to be incorporated with the update.

Royale Arena Assault is the name of the new mode in the beta. A unique aspect of this mode is that the Playzone appears randomly in the classic Battle Royale mode. A new area can suddenly become a combat zone, and users should be ready to adapt all all times.

Additionally, Metro Royale Union is optimized to enrich the overall user experience.

Cheer Park has improved and received a complete overhaul. Moreover, a new racing feature has been added where users can choose from a wide variety of vehicles.

Edited by Saman