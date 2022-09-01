PUBG Mobile 2.2 update release date, time, features, and more

PUBG Mobile has been one of the most popular mobile games, with millions of active users around the globe. The Tencent Games-backed Battle Royale game is almost four years old and yet offers high-octane action with well-optimized top-quality visuals.

Developers have ensured that the title receives updates consistently every few months. The 2.1 patch hit almost every PUBG Mobile server by July 13, 2022, and the launch of version 2.2 is right around the corner. Plus, its beta APK is already available.

The upcoming patch update version 2.2 may arrive in the first or second week of September 2022.

Note: PUBG Mobile and BGMI have been banned in India, so users are requested not to install them on their devices.

PUBG Mobile update version 2.2 is expected to arrive in September 2022

The release schedule for the 2.1 update (Image via Discord)

September 11, 2022, will likely be the release date for the upcoming patch update. However, fans can expect the launch to happen between September 5 and 12. Judging by the previous patches, the release time for the 2.2 version will not be the same across all servers.

The 2.1 update started rolling out on July 11, 2022, at 12:30 pm and became available for iOS users on July 13 by 6:30 am. Android players could download the patch on the Play Store by 9:30 am on July 13. Hence, the release time for the update might be similar to the previous one.

In the meantime, users can download the beta APK for PUBG Mobile 2.2 and enjoy unreleased content that may arrive in the actual patch. Here are the features that players might be able to spot in the final update:

Nusa: New 1km x 1km Battle Royale map

RP M15

AS Val: New weapon

Cycle 3 Season 8

New Crossbow

New Companion for the Classic matches

New powerful throwable

Various exclusive features in Nusa

How to download and install upcoming update on Android/iOS

The mobile version of PUBG: Battlegrounds on the Play Store (Image via Google)

Once the update drops, players can follow the steps given below to install the 2.2 version on their devices:

Step 1: One should open App Store/Play Store on their device and tap on the search bar.

Step 2: They should browse for PUBG Mobile and select the appropriate result.

Step 3: Players can click on the install/update button to download the latest version of the game on their smartphones.

Step 4: Subsequently, they can open the game and download additional files once the installation is complete.

Players can log in to the game using their preferred sign-in mode and enjoy the latest in-game content. Furthermore, they can also download the latest APK file from the game's official website.

Playing update version 2.2 of the game on PC

Users can install an emulator like Gameloop to download PUBG Mobile on their PCs (Image via Gameloop)

The upcoming update will bring lots of new content to the game. Individuals who want to enjoy the patch on their PCs can use Android emulators like Gameloop and BlueStacks to install PUBG Mobile on their systems. They can visit the official website of an emulator to do so, which will provide them access to Google Play.

