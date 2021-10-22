PUBG New State release date, trailer, rewards, and more leaks

In recent times, PUBG New State's launch has been among the most talked-about topics in the mobile gaming space. Numerous leaks have surfaced on social media platforms discussing the same.

Recently, prominent data miner PlayerIGN leaked the release date and trailer for Krafton's upcoming offering. Users are now waiting for the same from the developer side as well.

Announcement is all set to be officially made by the developers (Image via pubgnewstate/Instagram)

As per recent news, the launch trailer is all set to be released today at around 11:15 am IST (GMT +5:30). This has piqued the community's interest in the game's official announcement.

Release date, trailer leaks, and other details about PUBG New State

Here's what the developers had stated previously about the release (Image via PUBG: New State /Facebook)

Krafton had previously mentioned that PUBG New State would be released in the second half of 2021. Numerous alpha tests were also carried out, allowing players to explore features and other aspects of the game.

PlayerIGN has now disclosed the release date and trailer on their Twitter account, according to which PUBG New State will be made available on 11 November 2021 for both Android and iOS platforms. Readers can check out the exact details in the tweets below:

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN PUBG: New State trailer also leaked from breached press embargo.The mobile game is given the slogan:

"We are Next-Gen Battle Royale"Global release: 2021.11.11Available: Apple App Store, Google Play, Galaxy Store PUBG: New State trailer also leaked from breached press embargo.The mobile game is given the slogan:

"We are Next-Gen Battle Royale"Global release: 2021.11.11Available: Apple App Store, Google Play, Galaxy Store https://t.co/sNIRr523TR

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN

The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow. The global release date for PUBG’s new mobile sequel game — November 11, 2021 is set in stone.PUBG: New State’s embargo was recently broken.The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow. m.gameand.co.kr/news/articleVi… The global release date for PUBG’s new mobile sequel game — November 11, 2021 is set in stone.PUBG: New State’s embargo was recently broken.

The information was intended to be publicized tomorrow.m.gameand.co.kr/news/articleVi… https://t.co/rBweogZ5Dw

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN The Korean article got retracted.

Here’s a saved snippet of what was said:[Translated]

“Krafton (CEO Chang-Han Kim) PUBG Studios' 'PUBG: NEW STATE' online showcase was held. The release date (November 11) and service plan were announced along with the game introduction.” The Korean article got retracted.

Here’s a saved snippet of what was said:[Translated]

“Krafton (CEO Chang-Han Kim) PUBG Studios' 'PUBG: NEW STATE' online showcase was held. The release date (November 11) and service plan were announced along with the game introduction.” https://t.co/BpgIw5PdA0

All of this news will officially get confirmed once the launch trailer goes live in the next few hours. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment since the announcement of the game was made back in February.

Pre-registration reward

Limited Vehicle Skin will be rewarded to pre-registered users (Image via PUBG New State)

As most players already know, the developers have set a unique pre-registration reward - Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent). All those who have completed the process will be eligible to claim this as a reward.

Consequently, gamers can go ahead and register themselves if they wish to obtain this exclusive skin at no cost after the game is officially released.

