Red Dead Redemption 3 might be more than a pipe dream, with recent leak claiming it's in the works

Following the news of Red Dead Redemption being ported to both PS4 and Nintendo Switch, a recent leak from @MyTimeToShineHello on X claims that Red Dead Redemption 3 is in development. Considering the commercial success and countless plaudits accrued by Rockstar Games' iconic franchise, many are ecstatic about this leak.

However, every rumor online must be taken with a grain of salt. With this in mind, fans may be skeptical about these claims, given Rockstar Games' focus on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Everything we know about the Red Dead Redemption 3 leaks

Expand Tweet

MyTimeToShineHello is a popular leaker who covers video games, movies, and more. As such, multiple fans have been taking their latest leak as factual. However, the leaker hasn't mentioned any sources, prompting many to raise questions in the replies. The only detail pointing to Red Dead Redemption 3 being real is an old statement from Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company.

Expand Tweet

During the Jefferies Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference in 2022, Zelnick compared the two massive hits from Rockstar, GTA and Red Dead, to the James Bond film franchise. He elaborated that much like the movies, these franchises from Rockstar can keep being produced until they stop making money.

Expand Tweet

This statement from Zelnick would lead many to assume that Red Dead Redemption 3 will arrive at some point. However, this does not confirm that the title is currently in development. With GTA 6 dominating headlines, and given the reported scope of that game, it would be fair to assume that any development pertaining to the third Red Dead Redemption entry is in its early stages.