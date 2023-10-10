Tekken 8 leaks showcase Tekken Force mini-game

A few leaked Tekken 8 snippets have been making the news, showing Lars in what appears to be a new game mode. According to the X (formerly Twitter) user, @VolSkimmer, the preview seems to be Tekken Force, a mini-game that was originally introduced in the franchise’s third title. While various in-game leaks have historically made it past Bandai Namco’s radar, Tekken Force is more likely to be incorporated into the final launch.

However, no such indications regarding the mini-game were present in the previous Closed Beta Test. The next trial, commencing on October 20, 2023, might unveil some details about the game mode.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Tekken Force mini-game is expected to feature in Tekken 8

Expand Tweet

The above link shows the in-game images of the leaked Tekken 8 mini-game, where Lars could be seen decimating hordes of soldiers from supposedly Mishima Zaibatsu. With the backdrop of a war zone, he has been tasked with suppressing the area.

It appears that the arena has a 3D layout instead of the standard 2.5D gameplay. More on that will be revealed once the final version of the game goes live.

Interestingly, one of the previews highlights a short conversation between Alisa Bosconovitch and Lars, hinting at their alliance during the minigame. The latter also has access to all of his moveset, along with the new Special Style controls.

That said, the majority of the playerbase is positive about the reappearance of Tekken Force, which was previously discontinued after Tekken 4. Although the game mode is basically rehashed content, it will likely be a welcome addition as players can immerse themselves in a storyline while taking a break from the online matches.

Tekken 8 is scheduled to release on January 26, 2024, across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. Meanwhile, register for the Closed Beta Test on the official website before it expires on October 11, 2023, at 9 am (CEST).