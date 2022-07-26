The Last of Us Part 1 Remake will come to PC "very soon" after PS5, developer says

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake's announcement during the Summer Games Fest 2022 had a polarizing reception from fans. The $70 price tag is unjustified in players' eyes, given the minimal upgrades to the original experience.

However, the game making its way to PC has players rejoicing over finally getting to experience one of the best narratives in gaming.

Although the game is already up for pre-orders over at the PlayStation store and physical retailers, the PC version is yet to get a concrete release date. Fans have been clamoring for The Last of Us to be made available on PC since the original's launch, and finally getting the game on the platform is like a dream come true.

However, with no confirmed release date for the game's PC launch, players were a little skeptical on when the game will arrive. Fortunately, a developer at Naughty Dog recently shed some light on the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 and when fans might expect to get their hands on the game.

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake will arrive soon after the PS5 release, according to developer

According to Naughty Dog's senior environment texture artist Jonathan Benainous, the PC version is not far behind the PS5 release of The Last of Us Part 1 Remake.

Jonathan BENAINOUS @JonathanBenaino @Charble675 Glad to hear you're hyped man! PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release! @Charble675 Glad to hear you're hyped man! PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release!

The statement comes from a Twitter thread where an enthusiastic follower congratulated the developer on their work on the remake and shared his enthusiasm and excitement over the game's PC release.

The game's PS5 release is right around the corner, and judging by the developer's statement, it can be speculated that the remake's PC version will launch this year.

However, given that Naughty Dog is already working on the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC, which is yet to receive a release date, it is unlikely that The Last of Us Part 1 Remake for PC will be released anytime soon.

Note: There has been no official confirmation from the developers yet. Thus, players should take this information with a pinch of salt.

More about Last of Us Part 1 Remake

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners Thrilled to announce The Last of Us Part I has gone gold! 🏅Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners @PlayStation who contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of #TheLastofUs Thrilled to announce The Last of Us Part I has gone gold! 🏅✨Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners @PlayStation who contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of #TheLastofUs! https://t.co/PGd9ezWuZC

The Last of Us Part 1 Remake comes out on September 2, 2022 for the PlayStation 5. The game is built using Naughty Dog's new and improved proprietary engine, which also powered The Last of Us Part 2.

The game is made to closely resemble the sequel's art direction and visuals. The remake will feature the sequel's improved gameplay, including various new additions like the ability to go prone, and better enemy AI for an improved and more immersive stealth gameplay experience.

Apart from gameplay and visual overhauls, the game will benefit from the usual PS5 enhancements like lightning fast load times, utilization of haptic feedback, adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller, and 3D audio using the Tempest 3D AudioTech on the PS5.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



Read more about The Last of Us Part I here: Experience The Last of Us Part I, the definitive version of Joel & Ellie's journey, with completely rebuilt visuals, gameplay, and more.Read more about The Last of Us Part I here: playstation.com/games/the-last… Experience The Last of Us Part I, the definitive version of Joel & Ellie's journey, with completely rebuilt visuals, gameplay, and more.Read more about The Last of Us Part I here: playstation.com/games/the-last… https://t.co/8l0g1HDE4X

Apart from the general enhancements, the game will also include a few new additions like a "permadeath" mode, a speedrun-focused mode, and a host of brand new unlockable costumes for Joel and Ellie.

The remake will also include the accessibility options introduced in The Last of Us Part 2, which includes over 60 options to tweak for players to tailor the best experience for them.

The Last of Us is one of the most iconic stories in gaming, and seeing it getting ported over to PC for an entirely new section of gamers to enjoy is really heart-warming.

