The next entry of the most successful SMT franchise is reportedly coming to Xbox Day 1

After years of having a weak Japanese game slate, Xbox might finally be stepping up its JRPG offerings with titles like Yakuza and Persona included in the Game Pass library. If rumors are to be believed, there will be a day 1 debut of the next entry of the most successful Shin Megami Tensei (SMT) franchise on the platform.

Sega and Atlus are bringing Persona 3 Reloaded and Persona 5 Tactica day one on Game Pass, and it seems their partnership with Microsoft is shaping up to be bigger than that.

Persona 6 might be coming to Xbox day 1

According to industry insider Shpeshal Nick over on The XboxEra Podcast, Persona 6 will launch on Xbox Day 1. While he did not mention Game Pass, the title's launch on day 1 on team green's platform is certainly a big deal, as the Persona series has typically been exclusive to PlayStation platforms at launch, with later ports and versions coming to other platforms.

According to a previous rumor by Nate the Hate, Persona 6 was supposed to be a PS5 exclusive, following in the steps of previous mainline Persona titles, but that seems to have fallen through.

What does Persona 6 on Xbox Day 1 mean for the platform?

While Megami Tensei fans may not be able to settle on the best offering from the franchise, Persona is undoubtedly the most popular entry amongst them. Atlus' flagship franchise has typically been exclusive to the PlayStation platform, starting with the original Revelations: Persona's launch on PS1.

Over the last few years, Microsoft has strengthened its JRPG offerings with the entire mainline series of Yakuza as well as Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal available on Game Pass.

All Persona Games are available on Game Pass (Image via Sega)

During the recent Microsoft vs FTC court hearing over the Activision acquisition, it was revealed that Microsoft quite recently considered acquiring Sega. While that doesn't seem to move ahead currently, Persona 6 on Xbox Day 1 is another proof of the strong partnership between the two companies.

Persona 6 release date (expected)

According to the previously mentioned rumor by Nate the Hate, Persona 6 is set to release in late 2024. However, delays are an expected norm, and the game might not be out until 2025.

As for the reveal, Persona 6 could be officially announced as soon as Gamescom Opening Night Live later this month, however, a more realistic announcement timeline would be either The Game Awards later this year or Summer Game Fest 2024.