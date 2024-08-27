Top 50 La Liga EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

As anticipation builds for the upcoming release of EA FC 25, a recent leak from FUT Scoreboard has sent the gaming community into a frenzy. The leak disclosed the top 50 La Liga player ratings, giving fans an early glimpse into the strengths and weaknesses of their favorite players in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Here’s a breakdown of the top-rated La Liga stars set to dominate in EA FC's next title.
Note: This article is based on leaks and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.
Top 50 La Liga player ratings in EA FC 25
Here's a look at the top 50 La Liga players' EA FC 25 ratings as per the leaked information, along with some insights into their positions and clubs in the upcoming season:
Check out EA FC 25 release time for all major regions.
Kylian Mbappe unsurprisingly leads the way in La Liga ratings with an incredible 91 overall rating after his high-profile move to Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior are in second place together, each having a 90 overall to complete Real Madrid's dominance in talent and potential.
Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Barcelona's Ter Stegen, and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak continue to showcase their goalkeeping prowess with solid 89, 89, and 88 ratings, respectively. These ratings reflect their crucial roles in their respective teams' defensive setups.
Real Madrid’s midfield remains as formidable as ever, with players like Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, and Aurelien Tchouameni all securing top spots. The inclusion of young talents like Nico Williams, Pedri, Rodrygo, and Gavi also indicates the growing influence of the next generation in shaping the future of La Liga.
Also read: FC Barcelona EA FC 25 player ratings leaked
One notable omission from the top 50 list is Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Valencia goalkeeper, who is reportedly rated at 85. This omission is likely due to ongoing transfer talks, with rumors linking him to Liverpool. If the move materializes, viewers could see him leave La Liga before the release of the title, explaining his absence from this list.
The leaked ratings offer a glimpse into how the upcoming game will reflect the shifting dynamics of La Liga, with a mix of established stars and rising talents. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to test these ratings in the game, as they anticipate the official release.
Also read: Lamine Yamal EA FC 25 leaked rating
Check out our predictions for the top 75 EA FC 25 players rating