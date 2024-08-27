Top 50 La Liga EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

By Aashish Victor
Modified Aug 27, 2024 12:45 GMT
Top 50 La Liga EA FC 25 player ratings leaked
50 La Liga EA FC 25 players with the highest ratings leaked (Image via EA Sports)

As anticipation builds for the upcoming release of EA FC 25, a recent leak from FUT Scoreboard has sent the gaming community into a frenzy. The leak disclosed the top 50 La Liga player ratings, giving fans an early glimpse into the strengths and weaknesses of their favorite players in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Here’s a breakdown of the top-rated La Liga stars set to dominate in EA FC's next title.

Note: This article is based on leaks and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Top 50 La Liga player ratings in EA FC 25

Here's a look at the top 50 La Liga players' EA FC 25 ratings as per the leaked information, along with some insights into their positions and clubs in the upcoming season:

RankingNamePositionTeamOverall
1Kylian MbappeSTReal Madrid91
2Jude BellinghamCAMReal Madrid90
3Vinicius JuniorLWReal Madrid90
4Thibaut CourtoisGKReal Madrid89
5Marc-Andre Ter StegenGKBarcelona89
6Robert LewandowskiSTBarcelona88
7Antoine GriezmannSTAtletico Madrid 88
8Jan OblakGKAtletico Madrid 88
9Antonio RudigerCBReal Madrid88
10Federico ValverdeCMReal Madrid88
11Frenkie de JongCMBarcelona87
12Luka ModricCMReal Madrid86
13Dani CarvajalRBReal Madrid86
14Unai SimonGKAthletic Club86
15RodrygoRWReal Madrid86
16PedriCMBarcelona86
17David AlabaCBReal Madrid85
18Mikel MerinoCMReal Sociedad85
19Eder MilitaoCBReal Madrid85
20Jules KoundeRBBarcelona85
21Aurelien TchouameniCDMReal Madrid85
22Ronald AraujoCBBarcelona85
23Nico WilliamsLMAthletic Bilbao85
24Iago AspasSTCelta84
25Rodrigo De PaulCMAtletico Madrid 84
26Alex RemiroGKReal Sociedad84
27Ferland MendyLBReal Madrid84
28RaphinhaRWBarcelona84
29Dani OlmoCAMBarcelona84
30Julian AlvarezSTAtletico Madrid 84
31Dani ParejoCMVillarreal83
32KokeCDMAtletico Madrid 83
33Gerard MorenoSTVillarreal83
34Yannick CarrascoLWAtletico Madrid 83
35Andreas ChristensenCBBarcelona83
36Jose Maria GimenezCBAtletico Madrid 83
37Marcos Llorente
RMAtletico Madrid 83
38Robin Le Normand

CBAtletico Madrid 83
39Eduardo CamavingaCMReal Madrid83
40GaviCMBarcelona83
41Viktor Tsygankov

RMGirona83
42IscoCAMReal Betis82
43Sergi DarderCMMallorca82
44Paulo GazzanigaGKGirona82
45Jose GayaLBValencia82
46Angel CorreaSTAtletico Madrid 82
47Inaki WilliamsRMAthletic Bilbao82
48Alexander SorlothSTAtletico Madrid 82
49Nabil FekirCAMReal Betis82
50Mikel OyarzabalSTReal Sociedad82

Kylian Mbappe unsurprisingly leads the way in La Liga ratings with an incredible 91 overall rating after his high-profile move to Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior are in second place together, each having a 90 overall to complete Real Madrid's dominance in talent and potential.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Barcelona's Ter Stegen, and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak continue to showcase their goalkeeping prowess with solid 89, 89, and 88 ratings, respectively. These ratings reflect their crucial roles in their respective teams' defensive setups.

Real Madrid’s midfield remains as formidable as ever, with players like Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, and Aurelien Tchouameni all securing top spots. The inclusion of young talents like Nico Williams, Pedri, Rodrygo, and Gavi also indicates the growing influence of the next generation in shaping the future of La Liga.

Leaked La Liga player ratings in EA FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)
Leaked La Liga player ratings in EA FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)

One notable omission from the top 50 list is Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Valencia goalkeeper, who is reportedly rated at 85. This omission is likely due to ongoing transfer talks, with rumors linking him to Liverpool. If the move materializes, viewers could see him leave La Liga before the release of the title, explaining his absence from this list.

The leaked ratings offer a glimpse into how the upcoming game will reflect the shifting dynamics of La Liga, with a mix of established stars and rising talents. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to test these ratings in the game, as they anticipate the official release.

