Top 50 La Liga EA FC 25 player ratings leaked

As anticipation builds for the upcoming release of EA FC 25, a recent leak from FUT Scoreboard has sent the gaming community into a frenzy. The leak disclosed the top 50 La Liga player ratings, giving fans an early glimpse into the strengths and weaknesses of their favorite players in one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Here’s a breakdown of the top-rated La Liga stars set to dominate in EA FC's next title.

Note: This article is based on leaks and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Top 50 La Liga player ratings in EA FC 25

Here's a look at the top 50 La Liga players' EA FC 25 ratings as per the leaked information, along with some insights into their positions and clubs in the upcoming season:

Ranking Name Position Team Overall 1 Kylian Mbappe ST Real Madrid 91 2 Jude Bellingham CAM Real Madrid 90 3 Vinicius Junior LW Real Madrid 90 4 Thibaut Courtois GK Real Madrid 89 5 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen GK Barcelona 89 6 Robert Lewandowski ST Barcelona 88 7 Antoine Griezmann ST Atletico Madrid 88 8 Jan Oblak GK Atletico Madrid 88 9 Antonio Rudiger CB Real Madrid 88 10 Federico Valverde CM Real Madrid 88 11 Frenkie de Jong CM Barcelona 87 12 Luka Modric CM Real Madrid 86 13 Dani Carvajal RB Real Madrid 86 14 Unai Simon GK Athletic Club 86 15 Rodrygo RW Real Madrid 86 16 Pedri CM Barcelona 86 17 David Alaba CB Real Madrid 85 18 Mikel Merino CM Real Sociedad 85 19 Eder Militao CB Real Madrid 85 20 Jules Kounde RB Barcelona 85 21 Aurelien Tchouameni CDM Real Madrid 85 22 Ronald Araujo CB Barcelona 85 23 Nico Williams LM Athletic Bilbao 85 24 Iago Aspas ST Celta 84 25 Rodrigo De Paul CM Atletico Madrid 84 26 Alex Remiro GK Real Sociedad 84 27 Ferland Mendy LB Real Madrid 84 28 Raphinha RW Barcelona 84 29 Dani Olmo CAM Barcelona 84 30 Julian Alvarez ST Atletico Madrid 84 31 Dani Parejo CM Villarreal 83 32 Koke CDM Atletico Madrid 83 33 Gerard Moreno ST Villarreal 83 34 Yannick Carrasco LW Atletico Madrid 83 35 Andreas Christensen CB Barcelona 83 36 Jose Maria Gimenez CB Atletico Madrid 83 37 Marcos Llorente

RM Atletico Madrid 83 38 Robin Le Normand



CB Atletico Madrid 83 39 Eduardo Camavinga CM Real Madrid 83 40 Gavi CM Barcelona 83 41 Viktor Tsygankov



RM Girona 83 42 Isco CAM Real Betis 82 43 Sergi Darder CM Mallorca 82 44 Paulo Gazzaniga GK Girona 82 45 Jose Gaya LB Valencia 82 46 Angel Correa ST Atletico Madrid 82 47 Inaki Williams RM Athletic Bilbao 82 48 Alexander Sorloth ST Atletico Madrid 82 49 Nabil Fekir CAM Real Betis 82 50 Mikel Oyarzabal ST Real Sociedad 82

Kylian Mbappe unsurprisingly leads the way in La Liga ratings with an incredible 91 overall rating after his high-profile move to Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior are in second place together, each having a 90 overall to complete Real Madrid's dominance in talent and potential.

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, Barcelona's Ter Stegen, and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak continue to showcase their goalkeeping prowess with solid 89, 89, and 88 ratings, respectively. These ratings reflect their crucial roles in their respective teams' defensive setups.

Real Madrid’s midfield remains as formidable as ever, with players like Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, and Aurelien Tchouameni all securing top spots. The inclusion of young talents like Nico Williams, Pedri, Rodrygo, and Gavi also indicates the growing influence of the next generation in shaping the future of La Liga.

Leaked La Liga player ratings in EA FC 25 (Image via EA Sports)

One notable omission from the top 50 list is Giorgi Mamardashvili, the Valencia goalkeeper, who is reportedly rated at 85. This omission is likely due to ongoing transfer talks, with rumors linking him to Liverpool. If the move materializes, viewers could see him leave La Liga before the release of the title, explaining his absence from this list.

The leaked ratings offer a glimpse into how the upcoming game will reflect the shifting dynamics of La Liga, with a mix of established stars and rising talents. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to test these ratings in the game, as they anticipate the official release.

