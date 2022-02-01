Upcoming Call of Duty movie could feature Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, also known as the Rock, is set to feature in an upcoming Call of Duty movie. In an interview with Men’s Journal, he recently expressed his love for gaming. He revealed that he is currently working on a “badass” video game adaptation and wants to successfully bring it to the big screen.

HotGirlVideos69 @Hotgirlvideos69



#COD Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has previously told industry insiders and producers he would like to be considered for a lead role in a movie based on CALL OF DUTY due to his love of the game series. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has previously told industry insiders and producers he would like to be considered for a lead role in a movie based on CALL OF DUTY due to his love of the game series.#COD

Though he hasn’t confirmed anything about the game, many reports claim that he is currently in talks with the Call of Duty franchise and working on a call of duty based action movie.

Note: Fans should take this information with a grain of salt as neither Rock nor Activision has officially confirmed anything.

Dwayne Johnson about to feature in upcoming Call of Duty movie

He is undoubtedly one of the most famous figures in Hollywood. He was often considered one of the most incredible WWE professionals of all time. He switched his career to acting in 2002 and has successfully starred in many hits. In 2021, Rock starred in massive hits like Netflix's Red Notice and the Jungle Cruise.

In the interview with Men's Journal, Dwayne Johnson said:

“I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year. We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen—one that I’ve played for years.”

Being one of the most followed actors on Instagram, his fans are always excited about his upcoming projects and releases. Rock has featured as a lead character in many action films, and the forthcoming CoD movie would be no exception.

Since the interview, it has been clear that Dwayne Johnson is currently in talks with the franchise, and nothing has been confirmed till now.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might play the lead role in upcoming CoD movie (Image via YouTube)

Also Read Article Continues below

This is not the first time that Rock is staring at video game movies. He has previously featured in movies like Doom in 2005 and Rampage in 2018. Both of these movies were video game adaptations of their respective games.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar