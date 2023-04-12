When will TOTS promo begin in FIFA 23?

The TOTS promo (Team of the Season) will return in FIFA 23, which was confirmed on April 10. With the commencement of the nominees for Community TOTS, EA Sports has released a full schedule for all upcoming events. A big question has since been asked by many players – when will the promo commence?

As of writing on April 12, there hasn’t been any confirmation from the developers. The only official dates so far have surrounded the release of nominations from different leagues; however, some predictions can be made based on the available information.

This could give a FIFA 23 player some idea about when the TOTS promo will begin. This pattern can also be deciphered based on what EA Sports has followed in previous years.

The FIFA 23 TOTS promo will be the last major event this year

Typically, the TOTS promo has always been a fan favorite in the community. When EA Sports released the Community TOTS nominee, FIFA 23 players got busy showcasing their selected eleven.

This is just the start, as nominees from the five major European leagues will be released throughout April and May. This will continue amidst all the ongoing promos and events introducing new cards.

As per EA Sports, the Serie A TOTS votes close on May 18, and the promo will begin after that date. If one has to guess, May 19 might be when the FIFA 23 TOTS promo begins. It’s the next Friday following the voting saga and it looks like the most plausible date.

Typically, EA Sports releases new promos on Friday, and it’s unlikely that they will change them. Hence, May 19 seems to be the probable date as things stand. Alternatively, the developers might take another week after the votes and commence the celebrations on May 26. Either way, next month seems like the best option for the promo to begin.

The Team of the Season promo, like TOTY, is a mega celebration of in-game content. It will feature some of the best footballers from the latest season and introduce some strong cards. Moreover, it will be the last major promo before the game gradually starts to wrap up.

For those who may not know, EA Sports FC will replace FIFA 23. The developers have informed that more news will be released starting in July. For now, players can enjoy all the ongoing events like Trophy Titans, vote for their favorite stars and help them secure a place on the TOTS promo.

