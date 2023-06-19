Will Charlotte be playable in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse recently introduced a new character named Charlotte in the flagship event of the ongoing Genshin Impact version 3.7. During the event story, it was revealed that she is a journalist who works for a popular newspaper in Fontaine called The Steambird. As her design attracted a lot of fans, many are curious whether the developer will release her as a playable character in-game.

Luckily, several reports from reliable leakers have suggested that Charlotte will become a playable unit. They also shared other interesting information about her, including her rarity and weapon type. This article will cover everything that Genshin Impact fans need to know about the potential new character from Fontaine.

Charlotte is likely to be a 4-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

While it has already been confirmed that Charlotte has a Cryo vision in Genshin Impact 3.7 event story, which could be seen around her right thigh, HoYoverse is yet to reveal anything else about her. Fortunately, HutaoLover77 shared some interesting information. It seems that she may be released as a 4-star unit, and her gameplay may be similar to Baizhu's, albeit weaker in comparison.

It means that there is a chance that Charlotte can be a healer unit that can also create a shield, which is pretty similar to what Diona does. In addition, it is speculated that her weapon of choice is likely a Catalyst, which is pretty big news.

If the leaks are accurate, Charlotte could become the first Cryo character that uses a Catalyst in Genshin Impact. That said, her release date still has not been confirmed yet.

SipSipStefen @SipSipStefen

- Yelan, Childe, Lyney and Lynette all leaked to run

- Unknown final slot

#GenshinImpact #GenshinLeaks - GENSHIN IMPACT 4.0 BANNER -- Yelan, Childe, Lyney and Lynette all leaked to run- Unknown final slot - GENSHIN IMPACT 4.0 BANNER - - Yelan, Childe, Lyney and Lynette all leaked to run - Unknown final slot #GenshinImpact #GenshinLeaks https://t.co/uan7ehtwQ0

Many fans expected HoYoverse to add Charlotte in version 3.8, but Mero has denied this possibility. Additionally, the developer also did not reveal any new characters for the upcoming patch of the game via drip marketing.

On top of that, the version 4.0 banner leaks also did not mention Charlotte's name. Thus, if the leaks are to be trusted, it can be assumed that she won't be released before version 4.1.

However, travelers should note that the information is still based on leaks and speculations and will remain subject to change until HoYoverse officially confirms them.

Poll : 0 votes