Will Street Fighter 6 be multi-platform? Community leaks from Capcom documents suggest so

The latest game on every gamer's radar is none other than Street Fighter 6. Fans have been responding positively to the initial reveal of the upcoming game.

Very little information has been made available in an official capacity, and the reveal teaser shows two fan-favorite characters, Ryu and Luke, waiting to brawl against each other.

If the teaser is anything to go by, Capcom has made significant changes since its previous release in the series. But a question has been circulating on social media - will the game be multi-platform?

✖️Astal✖️ @astaranx



Yes Also on Xbox.

(Wait for it)



#StreetFighter6 #Xbox Street Fighter 6 is a multiplat game.Yes Also on Xbox.(Wait for it) Street Fighter 6 is a multiplat game.Yes Also on Xbox.(Wait for it)#StreetFighter6 #Xbox https://t.co/GkNxD4gCQ0

Street Fighter V is only available on PlayStation for consoles. With Sony's massive investment in Evo, many have assumed that the sixth installment will also be exclusive to PlayStation. But if community hints are anything to go by, there's a strong chance that Street Fighter VI might be available on all platforms.

Street Fighter 6 might become available on multiple consoles

The entire premise of the discussion has arisen due to the accessibility of Street Fighter V on consoles. To date, the game has only stayed as a PlayStation exclusive only due to Sony's work with Capcom. With Sony investing heavily in the fighting scene, many anticipated that Street Fighter 6 could follow suit.

If a leaked document is anything to go by, there are hints of the new game being released on both Xbox and PlayStation. While the document is pretty old, the leak was indeed genuine, with even Capcom admitting that they suffered a security breach.

The fact that no confirmation of the target platform was provided in the teaser further prompted speculation. It should be noted that the industry standard is for video games to inform their availability in the reveal trailer and not the teaser. The trailer for Street Fighter 6 is yet to come out, and hence official confirmation will very likely follow on the same day.

If Capcom sticks to their original plans, Street Fighter 6 will likely be coming out as a multi-platform game. This could also lead to the game even supporting cross-platform battles against the best of all worlds.

As of now, there has been no official mention of the platforms whatsoever. Fans are advised to follow Capcom's official social media handles to get an update on the game's multi-platform situation.

Edited by Danyal Arabi