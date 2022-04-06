Rune Factory 5: All Footwear Recipes

In Rune Factory 5, the player takes on the role of either Ares or Alice in the border town of Rigbarth, where they join a group of peacekeeping rangers known as Seed as stability in the Kingdom of Norad is threatened.

Rune Factory 5 was a long time coming and has already proven to be a certified hit on Nintendo Switch. It is the first mainline entry since 2012's Rune Factory 4 on the Nintendo 3DS, and its enhanced port on the Nintendo Switch was released in 2019.

What are Footwear in Rune Factory 5, and how to craft them?

Along with Body Armor and Headgear, Footwear or shoes are an essential part of the Rune Factory 5’s defensive ensemble. It provides the player with defensive stats while facing monsters and enemies.

There are a total of 17 unique and different Footwear in Rune Factory 5. Each Footwear has a respective Recipe Level recommended for crafting the specific armor.

Each Footwear requires different ingredients for crafting, which can range from as simple as Fur, Insect Carapace, and Cloths and Skins to more rare resources like the Dragonic Stone, the Black Scale, the Ammonite, and Strings for the Knight Boots or the Golem Dragon Scale, Small Crystal, Melody Bottle, Strings, and Feathers for the Fairy Boots, or the Ancient, Fish Fin, Golem Dragon Scale, Basilisk, and General Orb for the Rocket Wing Footwear.

The Footwear can be crafted at a forge with the right raw materials at the recommended level. To get the forge, players must purchase a forge from either Palmo or Ryker as a piece of furniture and renovate the shop.

As for the Raw Materials, while items like Fur, Insect Carapace, and Cloths and Skins are easy to find, rare resources like the Dragonic Stone, the Black Scale, the Ammonite, and Strings for the Knight Boots or the Golem Dragon Scale, Small Crystal, Melody Bottle, the Ancient, Fish Fin, Golem Dragon Scale, Basilisk, and General Orb does require special challenges to overcome.

All Footwear Recipes in Rune Factory 5

There are a total of 17 Footwear in Rune Factory 5. The player will start off with the Leather Boots made of Fur as the first and the Piyo Sandals made of Insect Carapace and Cloths and Skins as the second Footwear in the game.

As the player progresses, they will then craft the higher-level Footwear at the forge as they gather more rare resources like the Dragonic Stone, the Black Scale, the Ammonite, and Strings for the Knight Boots or the Golem Dragon Scale, Small Crystal, Melody Bottle, Strings, and Feathers for the Fairy Boots, or the Ancient, Fish Fin, Golem Dragon Scale, Basilisk, and General Orb for the Rocket Wing Footwear.

Let’s take a look at the different Footwear recipes in Rune Factory 5:

Leather Boots (Recipe Level - 6)

Furs

Piyo Sandals (Recipe Level - 11)

Insect Carapace

Cloths and Skins

Secret Shoes (Recipe Level - 14)

Glue

Minerals

Silver Boots (Recipe Level - 18)

Silver

Shards

Heavy Boots(Recipe Level - 20)

Silver

Iron

Pretty Carapace

Sneaking Boots (Recipe Level - 23)

Nine-Tailed Fox Bell

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Gold Boots (Recipe Level - 28)

Gold

Shards

Bone Boots (Recipe Level - 33)

Strong Vine

Big Crystal

Shells and Bones

Strider Boots (Recipe Level - 40)

Pretty Thread

Platinum

Gold

Cloths and Skins

Step-In Boots (Recipe Level - 48)

Warrior's Proof

Razor Fang

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Feather Boots (Recipe Level - 54)

Orichalcum

Big Bird's Comb

Big Crystal

Feathers

Strings

Spike Boots (Recipe Level - 60)

Golem Stone

MTGU Plate

Razor Fang

Ghost Boots (Recipe Level - 65)

Quality Worn Cloth

Dragon Scale

Crimson Scale

Crystal Skull

Strings

Iron Geta (Recipe Level - 70)

Dangerous Scissors

MTGU Plate

Iron

Knight Boots (Recipe Level - 86)

Dragonic Stone

Black Scale

Ammonite

Strings

Fairy Boots (Recipe Level - 95)

Golem Dragon Scale

Small Crystal

Melody Bottle

Strings

Feathers

Rocket Wing (Recipe Level - 99)

Ancient Fish Fin

Golem Dragon Scale

Basilisk

General Orb

Feathers

Rune Factory 5 is available on the Nintendo eShop for the Switch platform. Players can jump right in today and experience the iconic fantasy role-playing simulation series.

