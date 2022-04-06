Rune Factory 5: All Footwear Recipes

In Rune Factory 5, the player takes on the role of either Ares or Alice in the border town of Rigbarth, where they join a group of peacekeeping rangers known as Seed as stability in the Kingdom of Norad is threatened.
Rune Factory 5 was a long time coming and has already proven to be a certified hit on Nintendo Switch. It is the first mainline entry since 2012's Rune Factory 4 on the Nintendo 3DS, and its enhanced port on the Nintendo Switch was released in 2019.
What are Footwear in Rune Factory 5, and how to craft them?
Along with Body Armor and Headgear, Footwear or shoes are an essential part of the Rune Factory 5’s defensive ensemble. It provides the player with defensive stats while facing monsters and enemies.
There are a total of 17 unique and different Footwear in Rune Factory 5. Each Footwear has a respective Recipe Level recommended for crafting the specific armor.
Each Footwear requires different ingredients for crafting, which can range from as simple as Fur, Insect Carapace, and Cloths and Skins to more rare resources like the Dragonic Stone, the Black Scale, the Ammonite, and Strings for the Knight Boots or the Golem Dragon Scale, Small Crystal, Melody Bottle, Strings, and Feathers for the Fairy Boots, or the Ancient, Fish Fin, Golem Dragon Scale, Basilisk, and General Orb for the Rocket Wing Footwear.
The Footwear can be crafted at a forge with the right raw materials at the recommended level. To get the forge, players must purchase a forge from either Palmo or Ryker as a piece of furniture and renovate the shop.
As for the Raw Materials, while items like Fur, Insect Carapace, and Cloths and Skins are easy to find, rare resources like the Dragonic Stone, the Black Scale, the Ammonite, and Strings for the Knight Boots or the Golem Dragon Scale, Small Crystal, Melody Bottle, the Ancient, Fish Fin, Golem Dragon Scale, Basilisk, and General Orb does require special challenges to overcome.
All Footwear Recipes in Rune Factory 5
There are a total of 17 Footwear in Rune Factory 5. The player will start off with the Leather Boots made of Fur as the first and the Piyo Sandals made of Insect Carapace and Cloths and Skins as the second Footwear in the game.
As the player progresses, they will then craft the higher-level Footwear at the forge as they gather more rare resources like the Dragonic Stone, the Black Scale, the Ammonite, and Strings for the Knight Boots or the Golem Dragon Scale, Small Crystal, Melody Bottle, Strings, and Feathers for the Fairy Boots, or the Ancient, Fish Fin, Golem Dragon Scale, Basilisk, and General Orb for the Rocket Wing Footwear.
Let’s take a look at the different Footwear recipes in Rune Factory 5:
Leather Boots (Recipe Level - 6)
- Furs
Piyo Sandals (Recipe Level - 11)
- Insect Carapace
- Cloths and Skins
Secret Shoes (Recipe Level - 14)
- Glue
- Minerals
Silver Boots (Recipe Level - 18)
- Silver
- Shards
Heavy Boots(Recipe Level - 20)
- Silver
- Iron
- Pretty Carapace
Sneaking Boots (Recipe Level - 23)
- Nine-Tailed Fox Bell
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Gold Boots (Recipe Level - 28)
- Gold
- Shards
Bone Boots (Recipe Level - 33)
- Strong Vine
- Big Crystal
- Shells and Bones
Strider Boots (Recipe Level - 40)
- Pretty Thread
- Platinum
- Gold
- Cloths and Skins
Step-In Boots (Recipe Level - 48)
- Warrior's Proof
- Razor Fang
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Feather Boots (Recipe Level - 54)
- Orichalcum
- Big Bird's Comb
- Big Crystal
- Feathers
- Strings
Spike Boots (Recipe Level - 60)
- Golem Stone
- MTGU Plate
- Razor Fang
Ghost Boots (Recipe Level - 65)
- Quality Worn Cloth
- Dragon Scale
- Crimson Scale
- Crystal Skull
- Strings
Iron Geta (Recipe Level - 70)
- Dangerous Scissors
- MTGU Plate
- Iron
Knight Boots (Recipe Level - 86)
- Dragonic Stone
- Black Scale
- Ammonite
- Strings
Fairy Boots (Recipe Level - 95)
- Golem Dragon Scale
- Small Crystal
- Melody Bottle
- Strings
- Feathers
Rocket Wing (Recipe Level - 99)
- Ancient Fish Fin
- Golem Dragon Scale
- Basilisk
- General Orb
- Feathers
Rune Factory 5 is available on the Nintendo eShop for the Switch platform. Players can jump right in today and experience the iconic fantasy role-playing simulation series.
Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!