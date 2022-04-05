Rune Factory 5 all Headgear Recipes

Rune Factory 5, the latest iteration of Marvelous’ fantasy role-playing simulation series, has become one of Nintendo Switch’s recent hits. The title takes players to the border town of Rigbarth, where they take the role of either Ares or Alice.
Rune Factory 5 is the first mainline entry since 2012's Rune Factory 4 on the Nintendo 3DS and its enhanced port that was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019. The player joins a group of peacekeeping rangers called Seed as stability in the Kingdom of Norad is threatened.
The familiar gameplay loop is built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch. As the player faces off against monsters and enemies of higher levels, they are required to increase their defensive stats, and Headgear plays a major role in that.
What are the Headgears in Rune Factory 5, and how to craft them?
Headgears or helmets are one of the main pieces of equipment in Rune Factory 5. It, along with Body Armor and Footwear, provides the player with defensive stats while facing monsters and enemies.
Rune Factory 5 has a total of 22 Headgears in the game. Each Headgear Recipe has an associating recipe level which is essential in crafting the item. The recipes call for different items to craft different headgears. The ingredients range in terms of complexity.
Simple items to acquire:
- Blue Grass
- Green Grass
- Purple Grass
- Strings for Blue, Green, and Purple Ribbons
Complex items to acquire:
- Dragonic Stone
- The Small Crystal
- The Black Scale
- The White Stone
- The Rune Crystal to forge the Crown or the General Orb
- The Rune Sphere Shard
- The Quality Worn Cloth
- The Big Crystal, required for the General Hat.
The Headgear can be crafted at a forge with the appropriate raw materials at the recommended level. To get the forge, players have to purchase a Forge from either Palmo or Ryker as furniture and then renovate the shop. Finding Raw Materials can be challenging depending on what's required.
Easy to find resources:
- Blue Grass
- Green Grass
- Purple Grass
- Cloth and Skins
- Strings
Items that may require special challenges:
- Dragonic Stone
- The Small Crystal
- The Black Scale
- The White Stone
- Rune Crystal
- General Orb
- The Rune Sphere Shard
- The Quality Worn Cloth
- The Big Crystal
Here's a look at the different Body Armor recipes in Rune Factory 5 that players can craft.
All Headgear Recipes in Rune Factory 5
There are a total of 22 Headgears in Rune Factory 5. The player will craft the Blue, Green, and Purple Ribbons with Blue Grass, Green Grass, and Purple Grass, respectively, along with Strings and Cloths and Skins as some of the first Headgear.
They can then craft higher-level Headgears at the forge as they gather more rare resources like the Dragonic Stone, the Small Crystal, and other hard-to-come-by materials as listed above.
Here are all the different Headgear recipes in Rune Factory 5.
Blue Ribbon (Recipe Level - 4)
- Blue Grass
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Green Ribbon (Recipe Level - 5)
- Green Grass
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Purple Ribbon (Recipe Level - 6)
- Purple Grass
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Spectacles (Recipe Level - 7)
- Aquamarine
- Straw Hat 8
- Strings
Fancy Hat (Recipe Level - 9)
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Brand Glasses (Recipe Level - 11)
- Dark Crystal
- Aquamarine
Intelligent Glasses (Recipe Level - 15)
- Magic Crystal
- Aquamarine
Silk Hat (Recipe Level - 17)
- Black Grass
- Cloths and Skins
Black Ribbon (Recipe Level - 18)
- Black Grass
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Pumpkin Headgear (Recipe Level - 20)
- Pumpkin
Yellow Ribbon (Recipe Level - 22)
- Yellow Grass
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Cat Ears (Recipe Level - 24)
- Fur
Silver Hairpin (Recipe Level - 26)
- Silver
Turnip Headgear (Recipe Level - 30)
- Turnip
Red Ribbon (Recipe Level - 30)
- Red Grass
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Orange Ribbon (Recipe Level - 35)
- Orange Grass
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
White Ribbon (Recipe Level - 38)
- White Grass
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Four Seasons (Recipe Level - 44)
- Spring Headress
- Summer Headress
- Autumn Headress
- Winter Headress
Gold Hairpin (Recipe Level - 60)
- Crimson Fur
- Gold
Indigo Ribbon (Recipe Level - 77)
- Indigo Grass
- Blue Scale
- Cloths and Skins
- Strings
Crown (Recipe Level - 95)
- Dragonic Stone
- Small Crystal
- Black Scale
- White Stone
- Rune Crystal
General Hat (Recipe Level - 98)
- General Orb
- Rune Sphere Shard
- Quality Worn Cloth
- Big Crystal
