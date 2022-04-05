Rune Factory 5 all Headgear Recipes

Rune Factory 5, the latest iteration of Marvelous’ fantasy role-playing simulation series, has become one of Nintendo Switch’s recent hits. The title takes players to the border town of Rigbarth, where they take the role of either Ares or Alice.

Rune Factory 5 is the first mainline entry since 2012's Rune Factory 4 on the Nintendo 3DS and its enhanced port that was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019. The player joins a group of peacekeeping rangers called Seed as stability in the Kingdom of Norad is threatened.

The familiar gameplay loop is built from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch. As the player faces off against monsters and enemies of higher levels, they are required to increase their defensive stats, and Headgear plays a major role in that.

What are the Headgears in Rune Factory 5, and how to craft them?

Headgears or helmets are one of the main pieces of equipment in Rune Factory 5. It, along with Body Armor and Footwear, provides the player with defensive stats while facing monsters and enemies.

Rune Factory 5 has a total of 22 Headgears in the game. Each Headgear Recipe has an associating recipe level which is essential in crafting the item. The recipes call for different items to craft different headgears. The ingredients range in terms of complexity.

Simple items to acquire:

Blue Grass

Green Grass

Purple Grass

Strings for Blue, Green, and Purple Ribbons

Complex items to acquire:

Dragonic Stone

The Small Crystal

The Black Scale

The White Stone

The Rune Crystal to forge the Crown or the General Orb

The Rune Sphere Shard

The Quality Worn Cloth

The Big Crystal, required for the General Hat.

Rune Factory North America @RuneFactory_NA runefactory-5.com

Grow crops and care for monsters

🤝 Befriend the residents of Rigbarth

☮️ Protect your new home as a peacekeeping ranger It’s time to see your mission through, Rangers! The wait is finally over, and #RuneFactory5 is available now on #NintendoSwitch Grow crops and care for monsters🤝 Befriend the residents of Rigbarth☮️ Protect your new home as a peacekeeping ranger It’s time to see your mission through, Rangers! The wait is finally over, and #RuneFactory5 is available now on #NintendoSwitch: runefactory-5.com🌽 Grow crops and care for monsters🤝 Befriend the residents of Rigbarth☮️ Protect your new home as a peacekeeping ranger https://t.co/bJWMrdfT7Y

The Headgear can be crafted at a forge with the appropriate raw materials at the recommended level. To get the forge, players have to purchase a Forge from either Palmo or Ryker as furniture and then renovate the shop. Finding Raw Materials can be challenging depending on what's required.

Easy to find resources:

Blue Grass

Green Grass

Purple Grass

Cloth and Skins

Strings

Items that may require special challenges:

Dragonic Stone

The Small Crystal

The Black Scale

The White Stone

Rune Crystal

General Orb

The Rune Sphere Shard

The Quality Worn Cloth

The Big Crystal

Here's a look at the different Body Armor recipes in Rune Factory 5 that players can craft.

All Headgear Recipes in Rune Factory 5

There are a total of 22 Headgears in Rune Factory 5. The player will craft the Blue, Green, and Purple Ribbons with Blue Grass, Green Grass, and Purple Grass, respectively, along with Strings and Cloths and Skins as some of the first Headgear.

They can then craft higher-level Headgears at the forge as they gather more rare resources like the Dragonic Stone, the Small Crystal, and other hard-to-come-by materials as listed above.

Rune Factory North America @RuneFactory_NA



What's your favorite season, Rangers? Spring has sprung on Rigbarth's Sainte-Coquille Street! In #RuneFactory5 , the colorful cerezo trees down this road change as the year goes by...but in springtime, they're a brilliant pink!What's your favorite season, Rangers? Spring has sprung on Rigbarth's Sainte-Coquille Street! In #RuneFactory5, the colorful cerezo trees down this road change as the year goes by...but in springtime, they're a brilliant pink! 🌸What's your favorite season, Rangers? https://t.co/GKOMCxWRNi

Here are all the different Headgear recipes in Rune Factory 5.

Blue Ribbon (Recipe Level - 4)

Blue Grass

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Green Ribbon (Recipe Level - 5)

Green Grass

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Purple Ribbon (Recipe Level - 6)

Purple Grass

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Spectacles (Recipe Level - 7)

Aquamarine

Straw Hat 8

Strings

Fancy Hat (Recipe Level - 9)

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Brand Glasses (Recipe Level - 11)

Dark Crystal

Aquamarine

Intelligent Glasses (Recipe Level - 15)

Magic Crystal

Aquamarine

Silk Hat (Recipe Level - 17)

Black Grass

Cloths and Skins

Black Ribbon (Recipe Level - 18)

Black Grass

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Pumpkin Headgear (Recipe Level - 20)

Pumpkin

Yellow Ribbon (Recipe Level - 22)

Yellow Grass

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Cat Ears (Recipe Level - 24)

Fur

Silver Hairpin (Recipe Level - 26)

Silver

Turnip Headgear (Recipe Level - 30)

Turnip

Red Ribbon (Recipe Level - 30)

Red Grass

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Orange Ribbon (Recipe Level - 35)

Orange Grass

Cloths and Skins

Strings

White Ribbon (Recipe Level - 38)

White Grass

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Four Seasons (Recipe Level - 44)

Spring Headress

Summer Headress

Autumn Headress

Winter Headress

Gold Hairpin (Recipe Level - 60)

Crimson Fur

Gold

Indigo Ribbon (Recipe Level - 77)

Indigo Grass

Blue Scale

Cloths and Skins

Strings

Crown (Recipe Level - 95)

Dragonic Stone

Small Crystal

Black Scale

White Stone

Rune Crystal

General Hat (Recipe Level - 98)

General Orb

Rune Sphere Shard

Quality Worn Cloth

Big Crystal

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi