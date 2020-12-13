RUOK FF vs BNL: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

RUOK FF and BNL are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators from Thailand and Tunisia, respectively. They are known for their great skills and electrifying gameplay and have amassed massive subscriber counts of 4.76 million and 4.88 million.

This article takes a look at the stats of the two YouTubers in Free Fire and compares them.

Also read: AS Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, real name, and more

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

RUOK FF has participated in 6607 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 2803, retaining a win ratio of 42.42%. He has registered 31955 frags for a K/D ratio of 8.40.

In the duo mode, the user has played 2571 games and has bagged 1060 wins for a win rate of 41.22%. With a K/D ratio of 8.38, he has notched up 12660 frags.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 1647 solo matches and has 502 wins, which translates to a win percentage of 30.47%. He has 6490 kills in the mode, managing a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

RUOK FF has competed in 11 squad games in the current ranked season and has managed to remain unbeaten on two occasions, equating to a win ratio of 18.18%. In the process, he has 30 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Here is one of his latest videos:

Advertisement

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

BNL has appeared in a total of 18837 squad matches and has managed to emerge on top on 3057 occasions, which comes to a win rate of 16.22%. He has accumulated 67890 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.30.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has also played 766 matches and has 84 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 10.96%. With 1433 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Lastly, BNL has played 1233 solo games and has won 78 of them, upholding a win percentage of 6.32%. He has racked 2385 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

BNL has been featured in 1685 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 166 Booyahs, managing a win ratio of 9.85%. He has killed 6007 foes at a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Here is one of his latest videos:

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime matches, RUOK FF is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in all the games.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as the two are yet to play a game in the mode.

Coming to the squad games, BNL has a better K/D ratio, while the former has a higher win rate.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Rakesh00007: Who has better stats in Free Fire?