Russia's biggest YouTube channel A4 is blatantly plagiarising MrBeast's thumbnails and fans can't get over it

Russia's biggest YouTube channel A4 has been found ripping off thumbnails used by popular YouTuber MrBeast. This is a blatant case of plagiarism.

The person behind the channel, Vladislav Bumaga, has also conveniently photoshopped his face onto that of MrBeast's.

Mr Beast, the 22-year-old philanthropist and popular YouTuber took to Twitter to inform fans about this bizarre find.

The largest channel in Russia just takes my thumbnails and photoshop’s his face on mine.. pic.twitter.com/N74GZFdHqT — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 19, 2021

From his tweet, it's clear that A4 has copied the exact thumbnail designs used by MrBeast in his videos. That's not all. He has also photoshopped his face onto that of MrBeast.

"Photoshopped" MrBeast invites hilarious responses from fans online

Vladimir Bumaga is clearly a MrBeast impersonator. His style of content follows the same template.

From "surviving on an island" video to "the last one to leave a spinning door," several of his videos have been directly ripped off from MrBeast.

One Twitter user even highlighted the similarities with their merch, which bears an uncanny resemblance to MrBeast's colour palette and other aesthetic choices.

At what point can Mr Beast take legal action for copying his stuff — Frozenm16 (@Frozenm16) February 19, 2021

Several fans came up with hilarious responses.

These were some of the best on Twitter:

or you have been photoshopping ur face on a russian man this entire time — Max (@ItzMaxK) February 19, 2021

In Russia, where they take your face and make it their own. — Jlipper (@OfficialJlipper) February 19, 2021

oh my god lol — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 19, 2021

Seeing russian Chandler is just what I needed today. pic.twitter.com/nv8jHi2bkB — Mark Rober (@MarkRober) February 19, 2021

^Live footage of Russian YouTuber begging MrBeast for more videos to leech off of pic.twitter.com/4F3mIgpnLH — Elv (@HyperSilence) February 19, 2021

NAUGHTY LIST FOR THE RUSSIAN MORGZ pic.twitter.com/MlrPHycNgf — Santa Decides (@SantaDecides) February 19, 2021

"Mum? can I get mr beast, no son, we have Mr Beast at home"

Mr beast at home: pic.twitter.com/rFwItWtXZq — Jordan (@J0rdanMac) February 19, 2021

Thumbnails are intellectual property, and this should be considered copyright — JustDustin (@JustDustin) February 19, 2021

OF COURSE ITS A4

As a Russian, we don’t own him, everyone despised him so much lmao — Ade999 (@NerdyMolecule) February 19, 2021

Are you sure that isn't already him? — 💚BrittnayJasmine💚 (@brittnayjasmine) February 19, 2021

NAHHHH WHAT IS THIS pic.twitter.com/wgO1WfDwJP — 1% Ghoulz (@GhoulzOfficial) February 19, 2021

It's not your thumbnail it's our thumbnail pic.twitter.com/fc4Z03ORzU — Deko 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Real_Deko) February 19, 2021

In Russia, the THUMBNAIL takes your face and uses it as it's own. pic.twitter.com/Xa2SDWOItz — Sadie 💌 (@Sliim_sadie) February 19, 2021

Him every time you upload pic.twitter.com/ivFKyokoI4 — MrAppieGaming (@MrAppieGamingg) February 19, 2021

time to translate your original videos into Russian & take him out pic.twitter.com/MEuRQVTKb4 — jabrils (@jabrils_) February 19, 2021

Me when I see people not making original thumbnails pic.twitter.com/9oFbT1eYtF — Cheetor Prime (@CheetorPrime_YT) February 19, 2021

From the tweets, it appears that MrBeast is not the only YouTuber to have his thumbnails plagiarised by A4.

With plagiarism on the rise, content creators have started petitioning for thumbnails to fall strictly under the gamut of intellectual property.

Mr Beast should probably consider doing the same. The YouTuber has a reputation for being one of the nicer internet personalities, but he can't allow A4 or any of the other impersonators to get away with this. Making a stand will also help smaller content creators from not having their work plagiarised.

Time will tell if MrBeast will take any action.