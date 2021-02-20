MrBeast breaks the internet after announcing a $10,000 Bitcoin giveaway, here's how you can participate

One of the world's biggest YouTubers, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, has just announced an exciting new $10,000 Bitcoin giveaway.

The 22-year-old YouTuber, known for his outlandish stunts and exorbitant giveaways, is back with an exciting new opportunity for fans to cash in on the viral cryptocurrency rage.

MrBeast announced the rules for his latest giveaway on Twitter:

In 24 hours I’m going to give one random person that retweets this tweet $10,000 in Bitcoin! (Yup, gonna experiment with this instead of cash haha) Make sure you follow me so I can dm you if you win :) — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 20, 2021

The process is fairly simple. One has to retweet his original tweet and pray that fortune favors them immensely amid a deluge of hopeful fans.

Within minutes of his tweet going viral online, Twitter became abuzz with a plethora of reactions. Fans lapped up the $10,000 Bitcoin proposal with gleeful abandon.

Twitter goes into a frenzy as MrBeast announces a $10,000 Bitcoin giveaway.

MrBeast has amassed millions of fans over the course of his career, courtesy of his larger-than-life videos.

Apart from that, MrBeast is also known for his philanthropic work, having donated extensively to charity. This is in addition to carrying out exemplary work for the environment via his initiative called TeamTrees.

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been a renewed interest in cryptocurrency thanks to a series of tweeted by tech mogul Elon Musk, who was single-handedly responsible for ushering a new Dogecoin wave online.

With more popular personalities being drawn to the lure of Bitcoin, excited fans recently took to Twitter to share their thoughts on MrBeast's generous giveaway:

With his tweet on Bitcoin garnering a whopping 140,000 plus retweets and 80,000 likes at the time of writing this article, the numbers are expected to go through the roof in the next couple of hours.

As the retweets continue to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen what effect MrBeast's recent tweet ends up having on the price of Bitcoin.

People will also be anxiously waiting to find out who emerges as the lucky one in securing $10,000 of cryptocurrency.