s1mple CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, config, key binds, sensitivity, and more

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev is a professional CS2 athlete from Ukraine who plays for Natus Vincere (NAVI). The 24-year-old has completely stunned the Counter-Strike community with his flawless fragging abilities and excellent skill with the AWP. He is considered the best Counter-Strike player in the world right now, and possibly even the best of all time, thanks to his ability to consistently perform at the highest levels.

The Ukrainian has won numerous CS:GO events over the years and has demonstrated some seemingly impossible clutches to the community. He is without a doubt one of the most prominent figures in the Counter-Strike community.

Everything to know about s1mple’s CS2 settings 2023

CS2 calls for fine-tuned settings to achieve the desired outcomes with respect to gameplay and aim. Every player, including s1mple, has their individual preferences. His in-game settings are perhaps a key element that has helped him stay at the top of his game.

All the CS2 settings that s1mple has been utilizing in 2023 are listed here.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 3.09

eDPI: 1236

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Crosshair

Draw outline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 144

Green: 238

Red: 0

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

View Model

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Bob

Lower Amt: 21

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch options

-freq 360 -novid -console -tickrate 128 +fps_max 500

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 130%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Disabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: Low

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Low

Particle Detail: Low

Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

High Dynamic Range: Quality

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Disabled(Highest Quality)

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Disabled

Monitor Settings

DyAC: Off

Black eQualizer: 10

Color Vibrance: 12

Low Blue Light: 0

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 80

Contrast: 60

Sharpness: 5

Gamma: Gamma 3

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

Graphics card settings

NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

Digital Vibrance: 50%

A number of individuals have made their way up the ranks throughout the years to leave their mark on Counter-Strike history. s1mple is one such player who has become a legendary icon within the CS community. He easily outperforms many experts in the Counter-Strike competitive scene in terms of mechanical ability.

The in-game settings and presets saved by s1mple can be used by CS2 enthusiasts to obtain a good understanding of how the Ukrainian AWPer plays the game.