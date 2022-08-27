Saints Row (2022) guide: All Perks in the game

Interestingly, Saints Row (2022) channels far more RPG elements than the iconic series has ever done before. This is clearly reflected in the myriad of choices offered with regards to character upgrades and customization. Unlike previous entries, players can only use a handful of Skills and Perks at any given time.

Speaking of the latter, they are split into three categories in Saints Row (2022): Minor (Grey), Major (Purple), and Elite (Gold). Unfortunately, the latest Saints Row reboot offers only one Elite Perk slot, while the other two categories have two each.

Every Perk available for players to use in Saints Row (2022)

Minor:

Tactical Training: You move faster when crouching and when using fine aim – Awarded after beating the main mission “Making Rent”

Death Race: When you're close to death, you can run a lot faster

In the Flow: You never lose flow except when you perform a skill

Close Call: The vehicle you're driving gains more boost time when you have a near miss

Gunslinger: You can shoot from the hip more accurately

Sneak Attack: You do more damage when you attack enemies from behind

Fire Resistant: You stay in control while on fire and take less fire damage

Dead Eye: After you get a headshot kill, your reload speed increases

Loot Grab: You automatically pull in nearby cash and ammo

Shock Tactics: Taze enemies who hit you with a melee attack. This perk has a cooldown

Trampoline: You gain more altitude from a wingsuit bounce

Speed Demon: You can boost a longer time while driving

Breakfall: You don't take damage from falling

Major:

On the Down Low: All actions generate less notoriety

Scavenger: You collect more rounds when you pick up an ammo box

Full Contact: Reduce the cooldown of your takedown when you kick an enemy and then kill them

Fast Learner: You receive a bonus on XP earned

Nihil Obstat: Non-player Saints do more damage

Shiny & Chrome: You do more damage when sideswiping in a car

Dual Wield: When wielding pistols or SMGs, you hold a weapon in each hand

Back Off!: After you kick an enemy, your bullets do more damage against them

Flow Gambit: You deal less damage but gain more Flow whenever you hit an enemy

Not Dead Yet: You can regenerate twice the amount of health in combat

Lust for Life: Your health starts to regenerate as soon as you kill an enemy

Finishing School: Takedowns sometimes make nearby enemies cower in fear

Eagle Eye: You reduce the cooldown of your takedown whenever you get a headshot

Juggernaut: You gain more flow when your health is low

Elite:

Saving Throw: Gain 2 health bars when your health is depleted. This perk has a cooldown

Surgical Strike: Temporarily do more damage for each precision kill, up to 5 made in quick succession

Ride Eternal: The vehicle you're driving gains health whenever you destroy another vehicle

Big Finish: You gain double the amount of health from takedowns

Dodge Baller: You temporarily do more damage after dodging a melee attack

Rampage: You do more damage when your flow meter is full

Blood and Guts: When you're out of flow, you can spend health to use a skill

With over two dozen Perks to choose from, players are clearly spoilt for choice in Saints Row (2022). As expected, there are some really useful ones, like Loot Grab's magnetized ammo and cash (although it could be argued that this should have been a passive ability in the game). The Elite Perk of Ride Eternal, which allows players to heal their own car by destroying other vehicles, certainly makes for exciting gameplay.

Saints Row (2022) is an open-world game developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver. The game is a reboot and follows the Boss and their friends as they seek to establish their own criminal empire by taking out opposing gangs in the city of Santo Ileso. Saints Row (2022) is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

