Saints Row (2022) guide: 7 best skills in the game

The recent Saints Row reboot has made many changes to the all-familiar, open-world formula established by developer Deep Silver Volition. One of these is a system through which skills can be equipped. Some are passive upgrades like Health and Flow that increase the character's survivability and effectiveness. Meanwhile, others need to be slotted in and activated manually to be used.

Players will unlock one skill every time they level up, which can be buffs affecting the main character or supportive effects. Skills can be accessed via the smartphone. But with over a dozen to pick from, which are the most useful to use in combat?

Here are some of the best and must-have skills in Saints Row (2022)

1) Pineapple Express (unlocked at Level 2)

This skill allows players to put a grenade down an enemy’s pants and throw them, causing an explosion when the foe lands. It is by far the most useful skill in Saints Row (2022) as it can clear crowds quickly. Note that it will not work on minibosses.

However, lower-tier enemies can be subjected to the skill. Since there is no manual aim, players will need a bit of practice. The skill costs one Flow point to use.

2) Tough Mother (unlocked at Level 6)

The skill grants temporary armor (yellow health) to the player allowing them to soak up damage and making them immune to staggers. It's a crucial skill that can be used to gain temporary health when the main health is running low. It costs two Flow points to use.

3) Intercession (unlocked at Level 17)

Intercession spawns two Saints NPCs to aid the player. They come armed with weapons and will help take down enemies. They are not permanent and do not follow the protagonist around. However, they make for a good distraction, allowing the player to gain some breathing room. This skill goes for two Flow points.

4) Transfusion (unlocked at Level 11)

This is the only skill in the game that has a healing effect. Damaging enemies heals the player and allies (including the co-op partner). Since the only other option to heal is through a Takedown, this is a good skill to use to regain health while the Takedown meter refills.

Just like the previous two entries on this list, Transfusion can be obtained for two Flow points.

5) Quick Draw (unlocked at Level 18)

With this Saints Row skill, players can pull out a revolver to headshot up to four enemies. It is powerful and costs two Flow points to use.

A similar option for a skill is Overscope, which sees the player pull out a sniper instead (no auto-aim here), letting players aim down sight to pop enemy heads. Note that headshots have the added benefit of hurting enemies around the target.

6) D4th Blossom (unlocked at Level 19)

D4th Blossom allows the Saints Row gamer to spin around and shoot a volley of bullets in a 360-degree area. It is great for clearing crowds and avoiding being closed in on. Because of this, it should be used when surrounded by foes. This skill costs three Flow points to use.

7) Frag Out (unlocked at Level 7)

This skill has the player throw a grenade at the target, which explodes after a few seconds. Given how there are no traditional grenade mechanics in the game, this is a must-have for making enemies scatter or break their onslaught of attacks. This skill can be acquired for one Flow point to use.

Alternatively, Saints Row players can try the Level 4 Proximity Mine, which sticks and detonates when enemies approach it. The Level 13 Impulse Trap is also a good choice that creates an anti-gravity field, trapping enemies in mid-air.

Saints Row (2022) is an open-world action-adventure game from developer Volition. It is also a reboot of Deep Silver's GTA-inspired franchise of the same name. The title is out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive).

