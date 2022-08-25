Saints Row (2022) guide: How to get the VTOL jet plane

Volition's Saints Row reboot is filled to the brim with quests and activities. The open world of Santo Ileso offers tons of great gameplay opportunities for players to cause mayhem using gnarly weapons and vehicles.

The game was harshly criticized for its lifeless open world, dated mission design, and obnoxious characters.

However, one thing that it did get right is its side content, like Criminal Ventures, and the plethora of exciting rewards that players can get while engaging with them.

The reboot also sees the return of some of the series' staples, such as the Insurance Fraud mission as well as vehicles like the VTOL jet plane.

The VTOL jet plane has been a part of the Saints Row franchise since the third game and has appeared in all the mainline entries since then. This guide will go over how players can unlock it in Saints Row (2022).

The VTOL jet plane unlocks after the final mission of the main story in Saints Row (2022)

Like in previous games in the series, the VTOL jet plane in Saints Row (2022) can hover like a helicopter and fly very fast like a jet plane. It also has offensive capabilities, with laser weapons and rockets that have infinite ammunition, allowing players to cause some serious damage.

Although the jet plane is really overpowered, players will not be getting their hands on it early, as it only unlocks after the final mission of the game's main story.

Getting the VTOL jet plane also requires players to have unlocked the Saints Tower, which grants them a second helipad in the game. This allows players to summon the jet plane and fly around Santo Ileso in style.

Here's how players can unlock the VTOL jet plane:

Finish the final mission of the main story campaign, callled Showdown.

The VTOL Jet Plane unlocks as a reward for completing the mission.

Retrieve the VTOL Jet Plane from the helipad at the headquarters (HQ).

The VTOL jet plane in Saints Row (2022) is named MDI 921V and is the only aircraft in the entire game. VTOL stands for Vertical Take Off and Landing.

The aircraft has two modes. The first is the hover mode, which allows for better handling and maneuvering. The second is the jet mode, which allows players to fly the vehicle at breakneck speeds through the skies of Santo Ileso.

The movement controls for the VTOL jet plane are fairly simple and have not changed since its inception in the third mainline title. Here are all the control inputs for the VTOL jet plane:

Movement:

WSAD (PC)

Left Joystick (Xbox)

Left Joystick (PlayStation)

Switch between modes:

Shift key (PC)

B button (Xbox)

Circle button (PlayStation)

Take off:

Spacebar (PC)

A button (Xbox)

Cross button (PlayStation)

Descending/Landing:

Ctrl key (PC)

X button (Xbox)

Square button (PlayStation)

Firing Lasers:

Left-click (PC)

Right Trigger (Xbox)

R2 (PlayStation)

Firing Missiles:

Right-click (PC)

Left Trigger (Xbox)

L2 (PlayStation)

The VTOL jet plane is one of the best vehicles players can unlock in Saints Row (2022). It easily out performs other special vehicles in the game in terms of speed and offensive capabilities. Players should definitely not miss out on the fun of flying around Santo Ileso in the jet plane.

Saints Row (2022) is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

