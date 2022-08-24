Saints Row (2022) guide: All Criminal Ventures and how to complete them

Volition's Saints Row reboot, aptly titled Saints Row, just dropped. Unfortunately, the game was met with harsh criticism from players and critics alike, mostly due to its dated gameplay mechanics and lack of technical polish expected from a AAA title release in 2022.

However, one aspect where Saints Row truly shines and proves incredibly fun and addictive is its side content. The game is filled with optional content for players to delve into between the story missions that reward them with plenty of loot and cash and exclusive and fun rewards.

A fun little side venture involves creating a criminal empire in Santo Ileso. The Criminal Ventures allows players to make cash passively by investing in illegitimate businesses throughout Santo Ileso. This also opens up many new gameplay activities, including new events and returning ones like Insurance Fraud.

Here's a look at all the Criminal Ventures players can unlock throughout Santo Ileso in Saints Row.

Diving into all Criminal Ventures in Saints Row

Although looking like an average gang of 20-year-olds, the Saints are nothing short of a criminal empire. Even though the gang starts with a small rundown facility as a base, players are free to pursue multiple businesses or lots throughout Santo Ileso that they can acquire by purchasing them.

That's not all, since each Criminal Venture comes with a bunch of new quests for players to complete, which helps the business in some way, and more often than not, most of these quests are fun to engage with. Criminal Ventures are spread across the whole city. Here's a list of all the Criminal Ventures in Saints Row:

Jimrob's Garage: JimRob’s Garage is the first Criminal Venture players will build in Saints Row. It is unlocked during the initial main story quests. The quests are somewhat lengthy, as it requires players to find and steal vehicles scattered throughout the map and bring them to JR, but they are fun and reward players with tons of cash and the very important car delivery service.

Chalupcabra: The Chalupacabra Criminal venture in Saints Row requires players to hunt down food trucks across Santo Ileso and deliver them to the base to continue their drug-running business. The quests are relatively short and can be unlocked early in the game. The Criminal Venture rewards players with hefty cash rewards as well as the Chalupacarbra crew, a Taco costume, new outfits, and four food trucks.

Bright Future: The Bright Future Criminal Venture features one of the most tedious activities in Saints Row, delivering the radioactive material for disposal. The quest requires a lot of careful driving through Santo Ileso. Thus players should brush up on their driving skills before starting the Criminal Venture. Completing the quests rewards players with tons of cash, a fantastic new hazmat suit, and a bunch of new vehicles and outfits.

Shady Oaks: The Shady Oaks Criminal Venture unlocks one of the most important side quests in the game, Insurance Fraud. Completing the venture rewards players with lots of cash, the Shady Oaks crew, new outfits, and the ability to activate Insurance Fraud via phone.

Castle Kraken: The Castle Kraken Criminal Venture features one of the shortest quest chains in the game. castle Kraken unlocks after completing the Dustmoor mission.

Eurekabator!: The Eurekabator! Criminal Venture is more like a testing facility for products before they are put to retail. It unlocks around halfway through the game. The Criminal Venture allows players to research and test a handful of new gadgets of mayhem, such as the Thrustbuster, a football-shaped explosive that sends anything it is attached to into the air before blowing up spectacularly.

Laundromat: Laundromat Criminal Venture is a weird one, as it will have players dispose of corpses within a stipulated time before cops get wind of the illegal activity.

Wuzyerz Repo: The Wuzerz Repo Criminal Venture features yet another tedious activity: towing vehicles using a tow truck to be repossessed by the repo.

Cutting Edge: Cutting Edge is a necessary Criminal Venture to unlock for players that want to toy with all the possible customization options in Saints Row. The venture unlocks the ability for players to find Cutting Edge materials throughout Santo Ileso, which they can use to take the character, vehicle, and weapon customization to the next level.

Kakts Radio: Kakts Radio Criminal Venture allows players to jam radio signals so that other gangs or cops cannot call for reinforcements. The radio towers are scattered across the map of Santo Ileso for players to find.

The Big One: The Big One Criminal Venture unlocks the gun-running business for the Saints. The venture requires players to cause as much mayhem as possible around Santo Ileso.

Final Strike Dojo: The Final Strike Dojo marks the final set of Criminal Ventures in Saints Row. The quest chain related to the dojo is quite short as it requires players to set up items around the map to train the Saints crew to hone their fighting skills.

Planet Saints: The Planet Saints is home to the Saints' clothing and fashion brand. Much like the Final Strike Dojo, Planet Saints is one of the last few Criminal Ventures players can unlock through the empire table. The quest chain related to Planet Saints requires players to find many trucks throughout Santo Ileso and deliver them to the stores where shipments are running low.

Saints Tower: Saints Tower unlocks after completing all the other Criminal Ventures in Saints Row. Although unlocking the tower requires eight million dollars, it is worth it and should not be that hard to unlock, given the passive income players generate using all the other Criminal Ventures. The Saints Tower is a massive high-rise tower that displays the ultimate sign of dominance over the city.

Criminal Ventures is one of the most engaging aspects of the Saints Row reboot. While the missions can be a bit tedious for some ventures, most offer cool and exciting rewards that make it worth a shot.

While Volition might have dropped the ball to deliver a quality open-world experience, it sure brought some cool quest ideas to the table with Criminal Ventures.

Saints Row is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

