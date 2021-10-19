Sayu's birthday in Genshin Impact: Date, rewards, and mail details

Inazuma's sleepiest ninja, Sayu, is now celebrating her birthday in Genshin Impact.

Sayu reaches out to Genshin Impact's main character when her birthday comes around. On this day, players can find a special message in their mailbox that contains some unique rewards.

When is Sayu’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, Sayu’s birthday is on October 19th. On this date, the ninja sends a special message with rewards to the Traveler.

Sayu's profile page (Image via miHoYo)

Sayu’s birthday mail

In her message, Sayu describes how she traditionally sleeps on her birthdays since the shrine maiden gives her a day off. However, for this birthday, things are a little different.

The Traveler has evidently had a positive impact on Sayu, because for this birthday, she's thinking about sleeping for only half of the day. For the other half, she'd like to grab a meal with Genshin Impact's main character.

Through the back half of the message, Sayu expresses her desire for an unagi meal, then quickly grows sleepy. Genshin Impact players can read the full details of Sayu's birthday message in the image below:

Sayu’s birthday mail (Image via miHoYo)

Sayu’s birthday rewards in Genshin Impact

Sayu’s birthday reward (Image via miHoYo)

On her birthday, Sayu gifts the Traveler a meal and some ingredients with the message. Genshin Impact players can find these rewards in their mailbox and claim them on October 19th.

Dizziness-Be-Gone no Jutsu Version 2.0

Dizziness-Be-Gone no Jutsu Version 2.0 (Image via miHoYo)

Sayu's birthday rewards include her specialty dish, Dizziness-Be-Gone no Jutsu Version 2.0. This dish heals a character for 26 percent of their max HP. Additionally, it restores 570 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.

Genshin Impact players may make this dish by using Sayu to cook Onigiri. When doing so, there's a chance that Sayu makes Dizziness-Be-Gone no Jutsu Version 2.0 instead of the standard Onigiri.

Players who can't yet cook Onigiri can obtain the recipe from the quest, "The Gourmet Supremos: The Deep Divers."

Unagi Meat

Unagi Meat (Image via miHoYo)

Also Read

Apart from her specialty dish, Sayu also sends the Traveler 10 Unagi Meats on her birthday.

Currently, Unagi Meat can only be used to cook Grilled Unagi Filet. When cooked perfectly, Grilled Unagi Filet heals a character for 24 percent of their max HP, plus an additional 1,500.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul