Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go: Rewards, how to win, and more

Scottie
Find everything you need to know about the new Scottie's Spa event in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

The Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go presents an opportunity for you to spend a couple of days in Scottie's world. You will earn plenty of rewards from this event by collecting Bones (points) for Mr. Monopoly’s canine friend. With the new Epic Myths season and its sticker collection event underway, these rewards might help you complete more sticker albums. This article delves into everything you need to know about the event.

The event went live on September 11, 2023, and will end on September 13, 2023. So you will have a short period to complete all the milestones. Check out this guide to capitalize on the opportunity.

Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go: All rewards

The new Scottie&#039;s Spa event is live (Image via Scopely)
Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go brings many rewards. Here are all 50 milestones of the event, their requisite points, and rewards.

Scottie’s Spa in Monopoly Go milestones

Points required

Rewards

1

25

60 Cookies

2

20

Green Sticker Pack

3

40

20 dice rolls

4

45

100 Cookies

5

150

75 dice rolls

6

40

Cash rewards

7

50

120 dice rolls

8

55

Green Sticker Pack

9

65

10 Mins Cash Grab

10

375

200 dice rolls

11

60

150 Cookies

12

75

Cash rewards

13

90

Green Sticker pack

14

80

180 Cookies

15

100

200 Cookies

16

850

450 dice rolls

17

100

200 Cookies

18

110

Orange Sticker Pack

19

120

5 Mins Cash Boost

20

115

260 Cookies

21

1.3K

700 dice rolls

22

150

Pink Sticker Pack

23

160

Cash rewards

24

175

280 Cookies

25

200

Cash rewards

26

2K

950 dice rolls

27

275

10 Mins High Roller

28

300

Orange Sticker Pack

29

325

320 Cookies

30

400

100 dice rolls

31

1.5K

Cash rewards

32

450

120 dice rolls

33

500

350 Cookies

34

650

Blue Sticker Pack

35

750

Cash rewards

36

5K

2K dice rolls

37

800

360 Cookies

38

900

25 Mins Rent Frenzy

39

1K

Blue Sticker Pack

40

1.5K

Cash rewards

41

10K

3.8K dice rolls

42

1.6K

20 Mins High Roller

43

1.75K

Cash rewards

44

1.9K

Purple Sticker Pack

45

8K

Cash rewards

46

2K

500 dice rolls

47

3K

Blue and Gold Sticker Pack

48

3.5K

Cash rewards

49

4K

15 Mins Cash Grab

50

17.5K

Blue and Gold Sticker Pack and 7.5 dice rolls

The Cookies you get as rewards are tokens that can help complete Choco Partner, another ongoing event in the game. Team up with your friends and bake different chocolate cakes to earn rewards in this event. Remove inactive friends from your in-game friend list and add more active ones to quickly finish the event.

How to complete Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go?

Get more rewards from this new event (Image via Scopely)
You will earn points by landing on the Community Chest, Chance, and Railroad tiles. The Chance tiles will earn you two points, while the Community Chest and Railroad tiles will add three and five to your point tally, respectively. Complete all the milestones by collecting the requisite points and earning rewards.

Notably, using roll multipliers can help you accrue more points. For example, landing on the Railroad tile while using the x10 multiplier will earn you 50 points. However, it will take away 10 dice rolls in return. Since dice are the scarcest assets for any tycoon, you can try to utilize some free dice rolls.

To bolster their chances of getting more rewards, players should save up their dice rolls, complete daily logins, and garner quick wins. Following these tips should help you complete the Scottie’s Spa event faster in Monopoly Go.

