Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go: Rewards, how to win, and more

The Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go presents an opportunity for you to spend a couple of days in Scottie's world. You will earn plenty of rewards from this event by collecting Bones (points) for Mr. Monopoly’s canine friend. With the new Epic Myths season and its sticker collection event underway, these rewards might help you complete more sticker albums. This article delves into everything you need to know about the event.

The event went live on September 11, 2023, and will end on September 13, 2023. So you will have a short period to complete all the milestones. Check out this guide to capitalize on the opportunity.

Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go: All rewards

The new Scottie's Spa event is live (Image via Scopely)

Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go brings many rewards. Here are all 50 milestones of the event, their requisite points, and rewards.

Scottie’s Spa in Monopoly Go milestones Points required Rewards 1 25 60 Cookies 2 20 Green Sticker Pack 3 40 20 dice rolls 4 45 100 Cookies 5 150 75 dice rolls 6 40 Cash rewards 7 50 120 dice rolls 8 55 Green Sticker Pack 9 65 10 Mins Cash Grab 10 375 200 dice rolls 11 60 150 Cookies 12 75 Cash rewards 13 90 Green Sticker pack 14 80 180 Cookies 15 100 200 Cookies 16 850 450 dice rolls 17 100 200 Cookies 18 110 Orange Sticker Pack 19 120 5 Mins Cash Boost 20 115 260 Cookies 21 1.3K 700 dice rolls 22 150 Pink Sticker Pack 23 160 Cash rewards 24 175 280 Cookies 25 200 Cash rewards 26 2K 950 dice rolls 27 275 10 Mins High Roller 28 300 Orange Sticker Pack 29 325 320 Cookies 30 400 100 dice rolls 31 1.5K Cash rewards 32 450 120 dice rolls 33 500 350 Cookies 34 650 Blue Sticker Pack 35 750 Cash rewards 36 5K 2K dice rolls 37 800 360 Cookies 38 900 25 Mins Rent Frenzy 39 1K Blue Sticker Pack 40 1.5K Cash rewards 41 10K 3.8K dice rolls 42 1.6K 20 Mins High Roller 43 1.75K Cash rewards 44 1.9K Purple Sticker Pack 45 8K Cash rewards 46 2K 500 dice rolls 47 3K Blue and Gold Sticker Pack 48 3.5K Cash rewards 49 4K 15 Mins Cash Grab 50 17.5K Blue and Gold Sticker Pack and 7.5 dice rolls

The Cookies you get as rewards are tokens that can help complete Choco Partner, another ongoing event in the game. Team up with your friends and bake different chocolate cakes to earn rewards in this event. Remove inactive friends from your in-game friend list and add more active ones to quickly finish the event.

How to complete Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go?

Get more rewards from this new event (Image via Scopely)

You will earn points by landing on the Community Chest, Chance, and Railroad tiles. The Chance tiles will earn you two points, while the Community Chest and Railroad tiles will add three and five to your point tally, respectively. Complete all the milestones by collecting the requisite points and earning rewards.

Notably, using roll multipliers can help you accrue more points. For example, landing on the Railroad tile while using the x10 multiplier will earn you 50 points. However, it will take away 10 dice rolls in return. Since dice are the scarcest assets for any tycoon, you can try to utilize some free dice rolls.

To bolster their chances of getting more rewards, players should save up their dice rolls, complete daily logins, and garner quick wins. Following these tips should help you complete the Scottie’s Spa event faster in Monopoly Go.