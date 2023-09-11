Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go: Rewards, how to win, and more

The Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go presents an opportunity for you to spend a couple of days in Scottie's world. You will earn plenty of rewards from this event by collecting Bones (points) for Mr. Monopoly’s canine friend. With the new Epic Myths season and its sticker collection event underway, these rewards might help you complete more sticker albums. This article delves into everything you need to know about the event.
The event went live on September 11, 2023, and will end on September 13, 2023. So you will have a short period to complete all the milestones. Check out this guide to capitalize on the opportunity.
Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go: All rewards
Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go brings many rewards. Here are all 50 milestones of the event, their requisite points, and rewards.
The Cookies you get as rewards are tokens that can help complete Choco Partner, another ongoing event in the game. Team up with your friends and bake different chocolate cakes to earn rewards in this event. Remove inactive friends from your in-game friend list and add more active ones to quickly finish the event.
How to complete Scottie’s Spa event in Monopoly Go?
You will earn points by landing on the Community Chest, Chance, and Railroad tiles. The Chance tiles will earn you two points, while the Community Chest and Railroad tiles will add three and five to your point tally, respectively. Complete all the milestones by collecting the requisite points and earning rewards.
Notably, using roll multipliers can help you accrue more points. For example, landing on the Railroad tile while using the x10 multiplier will earn you 50 points. However, it will take away 10 dice rolls in return. Since dice are the scarcest assets for any tycoon, you can try to utilize some free dice rolls.
To bolster their chances of getting more rewards, players should save up their dice rolls, complete daily logins, and garner quick wins. Following these tips should help you complete the Scottie’s Spa event faster in Monopoly Go.