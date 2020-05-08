Scout Invitational Tournament: List of teams qualified for the group stages

Source: Scout's Instagram

The list of teams qualified for the quarter-finals of Scout Invitational Tournament has been released. As per the sources, there will be a total of 40 teams who will compete with each other in the second stage of the qualifiers of this PUBG Mobile tournament. The teams are divided into four different groups of ten teams each.

Tanmay Singh, a.k.a., Scout, is one of India's top assaulters who is representing an international organization, Fnatic, at PMPL South Asia Region. Scout announced the Scout Invitational Tournament a few weeks ago where the top 31 teams who qualify will compete with each other in classic FPP matches.

Scout Invitational Tournament: List of teams qualified for quarter-finals

The Scout Invitational tournament was organized by team Scout to give underdogs a chance to compete with the top Indian teams like OResports, TSM-Entity, Team IND, SynerGE, etc. The format of the matches is totally in First Person Perspective (FPP). Here is the list of teams qualified for second group stages quarter-finals.

Group A:

Teams: Invincible, IOI Gaming, Cyba, Esnnox, 7Seas Esports, Team BSUD, Pack Esports, Omen Elite, Reckoning Esports, and Nox Crystal.

Group B:

Teams: Team Anonymous, Champions Legacy, Warzone Elites, Rapture Esports, Maven, R4W Official, No Skills, Team Mayhem, Team Asterix, and Big Secrets.

Group C:

Teams: God's Reign, Blink Esports, Reborn To Avenge, GG Esports, Team Insane, Particle Esports, ORB, INS, NT, and C7S.

Group D:

Teams: Initiative Esports, ATX Esports, Tenet Official, TR1, Force One, Team Vendetta, Blind Esports, Team Ferocious, Not Butchers, and Team Havoc.

The list of teams will have 16 underdogs (from all across the world) and 16 top teams from the PMPL South Asia region. The list has a lot of new names which most of us have never heard before. Most teams have represented them in PMIS, PMCO, and other top competitive tournaments. God's Reign was the first runner-up of PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2019.