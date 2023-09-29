ScreaM CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair configuration, sensitivity, and more

CS2 was officially released to the public on September 27, 2023. The game was among the most anticipated ones as it would follow the legendary CS:GO that has shaped the FPS (First Person Shooter) community for years. After its full release, many streamers and pro players have made their way to this new iteration, ScreaM being one of them.
Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is a former Counter-Strike professional player from Belgium who played for Team Envy, Fnatic, G2 Esports, etc. He fulfilled the role of a Rifler (entry Fragger) for his team.
ScreaM was among the most popular Counter-Strike esports players. He was widely known as the "headshot machine" due to the high headshot ratio he achieved in every professional match and was even named the MVP of the ECS Season 1 Finals by HLTV.
Currently, the individual has made his way to Riot Games' tactical shooter, Valorant, and competes as a professional player at the highest level. The most recent team he competed for was Karmine Corp in the EMEA region.
Everything fans need to know about ScreaM's CS2 settings (2023)
In 2023, ScreaM had a tough time competing in Valorant esports, as his team wasn't able to achieve great results. With the return of Counter-Strike as Counter-Strike 2 or CS2, he occasionally streams the game on his channel to his fans. Mentioned below are all the known settings that ScreaM has been using in CS2.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2.5
- eDPI: 1000
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 500
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 1
- Apha: 1
- Color: Unknown
- Blue: 250
- Green: 250
- Red: 250
- Dot: 1
- Gap: -999
- Size: 3
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0.5
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 0.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.25
- Recoil: 1
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 5
- Amt Lat: 0.33
- Amt Vert: 0.14
- Cycle: 0.98
Video settings
- Resolution: 800x600
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Black Bars
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 130%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Unknown
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Unknown
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unknown
- Global Shadow Quality: Unknown
- Model/Texture Detail: Unknown
- Texture Filtering Mode: Unknown
- Shader Detail: Unknown
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Gear
- Monitor: Alienware AW2521H
- Mouse: Finalmouse Classic Ergo 2
- Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL
- Headset: Logitech G Pro x Headset
- Mousepad: Steelseries Qck Heavy
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
- Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 Unify
Setup & Streaming
- Chair: Secret Lab x Team Liquid Gaming Chair
Graphics card settings:
Display
- Digital Vibrance: 80%
While these settings will definitely give a good headstart to all the people who might be trying CS2 for the first time, they will need to follow a proper dedicated aim routine to be consistent in an FPS like Counter-Strike.
After the Valorant LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) run, ScreaM showed potential interest in returning to Counter-Strike, which was around the time when CS2 was in an early access stage. As the game continues to grow, it will be interesting to see if ScreaM ends up making a return to its professional scene.