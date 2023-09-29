ScreaM CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair configuration, sensitivity, and more

CS2 was officially released to the public on September 27, 2023. The game was among the most anticipated ones as it would follow the legendary CS:GO that has shaped the FPS (First Person Shooter) community for years. After its full release, many streamers and pro players have made their way to this new iteration, ScreaM being one of them.

Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom is a former Counter-Strike professional player from Belgium who played for Team Envy, Fnatic, G2 Esports, etc. He fulfilled the role of a Rifler (entry Fragger) for his team.

ScreaM was among the most popular Counter-Strike esports players. He was widely known as the "headshot machine" due to the high headshot ratio he achieved in every professional match and was even named the MVP of the ECS Season 1 Finals by HLTV.

Currently, the individual has made his way to Riot Games' tactical shooter, Valorant, and competes as a professional player at the highest level. The most recent team he competed for was Karmine Corp in the EMEA region.

Everything fans need to know about ScreaM's CS2 settings (2023)

In 2023, ScreaM had a tough time competing in Valorant esports, as his team wasn't able to achieve great results. With the return of Counter-Strike as Counter-Strike 2 or CS2, he occasionally streams the game on his channel to his fans. Mentioned below are all the known settings that ScreaM has been using in CS2.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2.5

eDPI: 1000

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 500

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 1

Apha: 1

Color: Unknown

Blue: 250

Green: 250

Red: 250

Dot: 1

Gap: -999

Size: 3

Style: 4

Thickness: 0.5

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 0.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.25

Recoil: 1

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 5

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Video settings

Resolution: 800x600

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Black Bars

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 130%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Unknown

Wait for Vertical Sync: Unknown

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unknown

Global Shadow Quality: Unknown

Model/Texture Detail: Unknown

Texture Filtering Mode: Unknown

Shader Detail: Unknown

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: Alienware AW2521H

Mouse: Finalmouse Classic Ergo 2

Keyboard: Logitech G915 TKL

Headset: Logitech G Pro x Headset

Mousepad: Steelseries Qck Heavy

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Motherboard: MSI MEG X570 Unify

Setup & Streaming

Chair: Secret Lab x Team Liquid Gaming Chair

Graphics card settings:

Display

Digital Vibrance: 80%

While these settings will definitely give a good headstart to all the people who might be trying CS2 for the first time, they will need to follow a proper dedicated aim routine to be consistent in an FPS like Counter-Strike.

After the Valorant LCQ (Last Chance Qualifiers) run, ScreaM showed potential interest in returning to Counter-Strike, which was around the time when CS2 was in an early access stage. As the game continues to grow, it will be interesting to see if ScreaM ends up making a return to its professional scene.