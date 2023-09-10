Sea of Stars: Complete Dweller of Woe boss fight guide

The Dweller of Woe is a creepy-looking boss in Sea of Stars. Not to mention that it is one of the toughest and lengthiest bosses within the RPG title, requiring you to be well-prepared. Additionally, your progress up to this point in the game will be put to the test. To that end, it is imperative that you learn the boss’ attacks and come up with a strategy to defeat her.

This guide will provide you with intel on the Dweller of Woe’s moveset and the type of attack(s) that can make quick work of this enemy.

Facing The Dweller of Woe in Sea of Stars

The Dweller of Woe summoning some doppelgangers (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Right before you face this Sea of Stars boss, one of your party members, Garl, will be replaced by the Headmaster. What’s good about him is that he can heal the rest of your party and use focus, allowing his crew to inflict more damage on the boss.

Just like other bosses in Sea of Stars, expect the Dweller of Woe to have several attacks that deal a significant amount of damage. Be wary of her Soul Spikes, which, if not broken, will hit you and your buddies.

During this phase of the Sea of Stars boss battle, she also has a move dubbed Mirror Images, where she calls on a few duplicates of herself. However, this is more of a flex rather than an attack.

This part of the boss fight prepares you and your party for a tougher second phase. With that in mind, you and the rest of your crew can perform attacks and spells whenever you have the opportunity.

There will be a segment during this boss fight where the Headmaster requests Garl to open the roof for more light to come in. Upon doing so, the latter will be rewarded with a new skill (Cooker Surprise).

Knowing the boss' moveset

The Dweller of Woe's other form (Image via Sabotage Studio)

This will prompt you to the second phase of the boss fight, where the Dweller of Woe transforms into her creepy final form. Be wary of some of her moves, including:

Possession – As the name suggests, this boss will possess anyone from your crew and use them against you.

Pain – The Dweller of Woe fires purple-colored orbs. Block this barrage of attacks as much as you can.

Spectral Scythe – This is probably the move that you really need to be wary of. The Spectral Cythe's later iteration will lash out a trifecta of attacks that will hit every single one of you.

You must continue with the attacks and block hers whenever possible until you defeat her. After successfully beating The Dweller of Woe, she turns into a purple core that must be destroyed. A cutscene in this part of the boss fight will follow.

That concludes the guide to the Sea of Stars boss fight. Check out Sportskeeda for more role-playing game tips, tricks, and walkthroughs.