Sea of Stars: Complete Elder Mist boss fight guide

The Elder Mist in Sea of Stars is one of the main bosses in the latest role-playing game from Sabotage Studio. Albeit being a major baddie in the game, he’s still a guiding character within the title, not to mention that he is one of the three seers who have the ability to decipher the Mist of Time. With such abilities, expect that going toe-to-toe against him will be tough, and you better be prepared for it.

To that end, you can check this guide to know what to expect during this boss battle and what tactics will be needed to defeat him.

Facing the Elder Mist in Sea of Stars

Watch out for this sweeping counterattack. (Image via Sabotage Studio)

You will be encountering this boss early in the game, right after you’ve completed the Elder Mist Trial. It is worth noting that he will be countering most of your attacks, even your magic spells. Additionally, it’s not just the Elder Mist you’ll be facing in this Sea of Stars boss battle, as you should also be on the lookout for his massive sword.

It is recommended to focus first on his weapon. Otherwise, prepare yourself to get countered (Counter Slash) by it. Attacking the Elder Mist’s sword first will prevent him from taking away a huge chunk out of your life bar. However, if you and your party’s life bar are running low, perform healing spells through Valere and Zale’s combo move and Garl’s Nourish.

Use both Zale and Garl to attack the boss and his weapon while reserving Valere for her MP, as it will take away the boss’ charge move (Healing Mist). In line with this, you can use boosts and skills whenever there’s an opportunity.

Moveset you'll be encountering in this boss fight

Now that you already have an idea of how to deal with this Sea of Stars boss, it is essential for you to also learn the Elder Mist’s moveset:

Counter Slash

It’s a sweeping slash attack that deals a substantial amount of damage to your party. This is the reason why you should concentrate your attacks on the weapon before attacking him.

Fist Smash

This is basically a hammer fist attack that also inflicts huge damage points. Unlike his Counter Slash attack, it can only target one member of your party.

Healing Mist

This move of the Elder Mist is where Valere’s attack comes into play. This is because it substantially restores his health, which lessens your chances. In the event you see him perform this move, tap on Valere’s Moonshot attack. You can nullify this move provided that you bounce the moon magic thrice.

And that concludes the guide to defeating this Sea of Stars boss. Check out Sportskeeda for more Sea of Stars content and features on other role-playing games.