Sea of Stars Party Members guide

Sea of Stars finds its inspiration from classic Japanese RPGs like Chrono Trigger and Illusion of Gaia, fusing old and new concepts to honor the genre's standout classics. This is evident in its pixel art and turn-based combat with interactive elements from games like Super Mario RPG. In these games, the party of characters plays a crucial role in the narrative, as they spice up the story with their unique personality.

In Sea of Stars, the story introduces two Children of the Solstice who combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of warding off the monstrous creatures brought to life by the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer. Later into the game, more characters are added to its storyline.

All Sea of Stars Party Members abilities, combos, and attack type

Valere (Lunar Magic)

Valere is a Solstice Warrior in Sea of Stars (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Valere is a curious and balanced Solstice Warrior who can create Live Mana with her attacks, helping her party boost their own unique attacks. She also owns a Moonstaff weapon imbued with the power of lunar magic.

Skills

Moonerang - Throws a lunar magic projectile.

Crescent Arc - Strikes enemies in an arc.

Lunar Shield - Shields and slightly heals allies with miniature moons.

Combos

Bash Drop: Causes decent blunt damage to a single target.

Solstice Strike: Attack twice, regenerating 3 MP with each hit.

Mending Light: Heals all allies.

Moon Shiv: Inflicts heavy damage on a single target.

Soonrang: Fires magical lunar and solar projectiles, hitting multiple targets.

Zale (Solar Magic)

Zale is one of the main characters in the Sea of Stars (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Zale, a warrior devoted to the Guardian God Solen, wields a sunblade sword to harness the power of Eclipse Orbs and enhance his abilities. He is one of the main characters in the game, and you can play either as Zale or Valere in Sea of Stars.

Skills

Healing Light: Heals a lone ally's HP.

Sunball: Strikes all foes with Sword and Sun damage.

Dash Strike: Sprays solar magic projectiles at nearby targets.

Combos

Solstice Strike: Executes a dual attack, replenishing 3 MP per hit.

Mending Light: Heals all allies' HP.

Solar Rain: Strikes all foes with Sun damage.

X-Strike: Inflicts Sword, Sun, and Venom damage on all enemies.

Soonrang: Fires a combined lunar and solar magical projectile, impacting multiple targets.

Garl

Garl is a warrior cook in the game (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Garl, the warrior cook who started as a regular kid, became a strong defender through his cooking skills and natural toughness. This gave him the ability to support his two best friends, the Solstice Warriors, in their duties, using his cooking lids as his weapon for defense.

Skills

Hurl - Hurls an enemy to deal Blunt damage.

Nourish - Heals himself or another ally.

Combos

Bash Drop: Causes moderate blunt damage to a single target.

Solar Rain: Strikes all enemies with Sun damage.

Conflagrate: Inflicts multiple hits of arcane and solar damage.

Seraï (Toxic)

Serai is the fourth playable member in Sea of Stars (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Serai is a portal assassin who deals toxic damage to enemies. Her dagger weapons can also create portals and pull off stealthy attacks on enemies. Serai joins the party early in the game and is the fourth playable character in Sea of Stars.

Skills

Venom Flurry: Launches venomous darts at all enemies.

Disorient: Executes a kick that delays an enemy's action.

Phase Shiv: Teleports to deliver a venom-coated backstab to the target.

Combos

X-Strike: Strikes all enemies with Sword, Sun, and Venom damage.

Arcane Barrage: Releases multiple arcane hits, delaying a single target’s turn.

Moon Shiv: Inflicts heavy damage on one target.

Resh’an (Arcane)

Resh'an is an Immortal Alchemist in Sea of Stars (Image via Sabotage Studio)

Also known as the skilled alchemist or “The Archivist” in Sea of Stars, his goal is to cross countless universes to stop The Fleshmancer's havoc. Resh'an is arguably the strongest party member with his near-divine abilities. He has a cork for a weapon that channels arcane magic for its attacks.

Skills

Abeyance: Inflicts Arcane damage and draws enemies closer.

Ebb: Removes a target's lock-on.

Petrichor: Restores health to the party.

Combos

Arcane Barrage: Delivers several arcane strikes and postpones a single target's action.

Conflagrate: Inflicts multiple hits of arcane and solar damage.

That is all for our Sea of Stars members' guide.