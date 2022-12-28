Sea of Thieves Grogmanay 2022: Start time, challenges, rewards, and more

In Sea of Thieves, the holiday spirit is high, and the festive celebrations are in full swing. Marking the end of another year in the rough seas of the popular multiplayer title, the Festival of Giving has taken hold, and pirates are lapping it up. With a few days left in 2022, Grogmanay is all set to return later this week.

Over the years, the developers at Rare have done a commendable job at introducing new content and refreshing events to their swashbuckling grog-loving pirate-infested multiplayer game. The latest major content update in Sea of Thieves saw the arrival of the Hourglass of Fate, with the two factions battling for control over the treacherous waters.

This article jots down all that Sea of Thieves players need to know about the Grogmanay 2022 event under the banner of the Festival of Giving.

When does Grogmanay 2022 start in Sea of Thieves? Rewards and more

Part of this year's Festival of Giving, the Grogmanay 2022 will commence on Sea of Thieves on Saturday, December 30, 2022, and run until Monday, January 2, 2023 (10 am UTC). The official blurb for the event describes it as:

"Raise a glass! Our annual grog-inspired celebrations are here once again, with a host of challenges to get you in the festive spirit and prove to all doubters that you really can hold your drink."

Grogmanay, our annual end-of-year bash, begins this Friday! From Dec 30th – Jan 2nd (10am UTC), complete grog-based challenges to earn Renown, gold, exclusive fireworks and the Grogmanay Tankard (or add a notch to your existing Tankard if this isn't your first time). Cheers!

The rules for the event are quite simple, as put down by the developers at Rare. There are six challenges that need to be completed by pirates to claim the treasure. But they must perform these tasks under the influence of grog, with at least three drinks.

The Grogmanay 2022 challenges and their official descriptions are as follows (players need to have gulped down at least three grogs before they attempt these tasks):

A Staggering Success - Drink three tankards of grog, then dig up treasure chests while you’re still sick. Keep the grog flowing to succeed! (Reward - 5000 Gold and Large Renown)

Drink three tankards of grog, then dig up treasure chests while you’re still sick. Keep the grog flowing to succeed! (Reward - 5000 Gold and Large Renown) Dropping the Ball - Drink three tankards of grog, then hit an enemy ship with cannonballs while you’re still sick. Keep the grog flowing to succeed! (Reward - 5000 Gold and Large Renown)

Drink three tankards of grog, then hit an enemy ship with cannonballs while you’re still sick. Keep the grog flowing to succeed! (Reward - 5000 Gold and Large Renown) Drowned Sorrows - Drink three tankards of grog, then defeat Ocean Crawlers while you’re still sick. Keep the grog flowing to succeed! (Reward - 5000 Gold and Large Renown)

Drink three tankards of grog, then defeat Ocean Crawlers while you’re still sick. Keep the grog flowing to succeed! (Reward - 5000 Gold and Large Renown) Sick Burn - Drink three tankards of grog, then defeat skeletons using firebombs while you’re still sick. Keep the grog flowing to succeed! (Reward - 5000 Gold and Large Renown)

Drink three tankards of grog, then defeat skeletons using firebombs while you’re still sick. Keep the grog flowing to succeed! (Reward - 5000 Gold and Large Renown) Dinner and Drinks - Drink three tankards of grog, then capture a chicken, pig, and snake while you’re still sick. Keep the grog flowing to succeed! (Reward - 5000 Gold and Large Renown)

Drink three tankards of grog, then capture a chicken, pig, and snake while you’re still sick. Keep the grog flowing to succeed! (Reward - 5000 Gold and Large Renown) Chunder the Sea - Drink three tankards of grog, then defeat a shark while you’re still sick. Keep the grog flowing to succeed! (Reward - 5000 Gold and Large Renown)

The Grogmanay 2022 rewards in Sea of Thieves are as follows for completion of the aforementioned challenges:

Grogmanay Event Flag - Complete a Challenge Goal in the Grogmanay Event to unlock this reward

Complete a Challenge Goal in the Grogmanay Event to unlock this reward Bilge Rat Celebration Firework - Complete two Challenge Goals in the Grogmanay Event to unlock this reward

Complete two Challenge Goals in the Grogmanay Event to unlock this reward Grogmanay Annual Tankard - Complete four Challenge Goals in the Grogmanay Event to unlock this reward

That's all about the Grogmanay 2022 event as of now. Interested Sea of Thieves players can learn more about the rare Ghostly Curse and Skeleton Curse introduced in Season 8 by checking out this article.

