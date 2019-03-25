Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - How to easily take down the Blazing Bull

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 11 // 25 Mar 2019, 19:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Blazing Bull.

Blazing Bull is yet another daunting boss you'll encounter in Sekiro's initial hours. In fact, he's just around the corner after you have beaten Gyoubu Oniwa. Now, this might seem like frantic for some. I mean one beast of a boss fight after another. But trust me, just like Gyoubu Oniwa, taking down the Blazing Bull is also relatively very easy. All you need to know is how.

Purchase Robert's Firecracker prosthetic from the Memorial Mob.

For starters, right after you have beaten Gyoubu Oniwa and after finding the Sculptor's idol, Go exactly in the opposite direction, climb up the stairs, take a right, move past the entrance in the left and after moving straight, take a left. Here you will be a merchant called "Memorial Mob." Purchase a prosthetic weapon called "Robert's firecracker." Did that? Good, now you're ready to face the Blazing Bull.

First thing's first, there are other enemies around as well. It is recommended to sneak onto the nearest one and take him out with a killing blow. Now once the rest of you notice, make sure to align them in such a way that the Blazing Bull tramples along the way while charging towards you.

Dodge towards right once he starts charging at you. Deflecting won't help.

Now the attack patterns of this bull are fairly easy to remember. Also since he has only one health bar, don't hesitate to go all in and use your healing gourds whenever required. Now first of all, whenever the bull charges at you, dodge immediately to the right. Remember this attack can't be deflected. If you try and do that my boy, you're done for.

Get behind his back once he stops charging.

Now once he stops, try and immediately get behind him. This will leave him wide open to your attacks and you can deal some major damage in the span of 2-3 seconds. Be warned though, he might just turn his head around to kill you, be sure to dodge right or left in relative to the direction of his attack.

Use Robert's Firecracker to spook him.

Advertisement

Now once he gets aggressive and starts charging more often then use Robert's firecracker prosthetic weapon you just purchased. Using that will spook him to death and give you a time span of 4-5 seconds to put in your attacks. Be mindful and don't try to be greedy. He will crush once he returns back to the normal state.

The most important thing to note here is that you need to keep your distance from as much as possible. When he charges, dodge to the right and go straight after him from the back.

If this proves helpful then be sure to comment your thoughts down below. Also if you're struggling in areas of the game tell me and I'll try to help you out as much as possible.

Tune into Sportskeeda for more such features.

Advertisement