Serena Williams reveals her love for Animal Crossing, wants to pass that on to her daughter

Serena Williams is widely known for being a legendary athlete, not an Animal Crossing player. She's arguably the best tennis player of all-time, but what many people might not know is her penchant for gaming, with Animal Crossing being one of her favorite titles. Williams carries her Nintendo Switch during all of her travels.

She cherishes the time spent on her Switch, which is few and far between. Being both a professional athlete and a mother doesn't afford much free time, but she utilizes that period to play her favorite games: Mario Tennis Aces and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Serena Williams loves Nintendo, Animal Crossing

The love for Nintendo isn't exclusive to Williams, though, as she revealed her husband's passion for The Legend of Zelda franchise. In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, she stated:

"I've dabbled in Zelda. I'm not very good at it. I'm more like the Animal Crossing gamer,"

The tennis legend's plan is to extend that love even further.

Williams' daughter, Olympia, is just three years old, so gaming isn't really on her agenda. However, Williams plans to introduce her to Nintendo consoles and gaming at large in the future.

This likely means introducing Olympia to her favorite titles, which include: Tetris, Mario Kart, Just Dance and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Given the amount of time in between Animal Crossing releases (New Leaf was out for seven years prior to New Horizons release), it's very possible that New Horizons will still be the premier title when Olympia joins in.

There is a wide variety of genres that Williams has tried, including the aforementioned ones, Luigi's Mansion and more. After playing various titles, Williams has discovered that she's more of a lifestyle gamer.

This explains her love for Animal Crossing as the Nintendo exclusive is at the forefront of lifestyle gaming.

The list of celebrities that play Animal Crossing, ranging from Brie Larson to Guy Fieri, continues to grow, cementing New Horizons as one of the most popular games right now.

