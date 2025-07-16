"Seriously, how do you fumble every year? How?": EA FC 26 reveal leaves fans divided and debating

The EA FC 26 gameplay reveal on July 16, 2025, has left the fanbase divided. One half enjoyed the improvements, while the other half appeared disappointed. The gameplay trailer was released after much anticipation and showed interesting features, such as the available switch between Competitive and Authentic Gameplay. Tackling real-world scenarios and storylines just wasn't enough for some gamers.

Ad

X user @XxiKGixX felt EA found the gameplay repetitive and the features undesirable. The user appeared unhappy with the gameplay trailer and sought answers:

"What was done exactly? More pace? Who asked for that? Choose gameplay style between authentic and comp? How is this implemented in Ultimate Team? Seriously, how do you fumble every year? How?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, X user @DarrylRMFC said they won't be buying EA FC 26 after viewing the gameplay trailer. They compared the game to FIFA, suggesting how entertaining the previous titles used to be. The upcoming title seems to have fallen short of their expectations:

"Same recycled gameplay every year. FIFA used to be one of the best games ever, but EA FC is just downright terrible now We’re done falling for it, none of us are buying it anymore"

Ad

Others accused the developers of imitating previous versions of the franchise. X user @BCFC_ZONEE complained that gamers were being provided with virtually the same game every year:

"Same game every year. You just change 1-3 things…"

However, not all bashed EA FC 26. Some were genuinely impressed and even happy with the improvements made based on player feedback.

X user @tomandmatt1 opined that the game looks decent and could engage players as much as the previously beloved titles did:

Ad

"Am I CRAZY or is FC 26 looking DECENT?!! Gameplay is fixed? Are we back??"

User @connFUT believed that the gameplay footage of EA FC 26 looked promising. They felt that the game could have serious potential to deliver on its promises and fans' expectations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

EA FC 26 reveal trailer and release date

A glimpse from the official gameplay reveal trailer (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 26 reveal trailer was published on official EA Games channels on July 16, 2025. The trailer unveiled the new title and highlighted key details, such as enhanced graphics, storylines, and mechanics.

The game is set to be released on September 26, 2025. It is the next installment in the football franchise by EA Sports. Fans will experience an authentic football experience through the game, with many improvements having been made based on community feedback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.