sgares CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

CS2 was officially released on September 27, 2023, and is a sequel to the iconic CS:GO. This new iteration aimed to bring visual improvements, quality changes, and certain utility upgrades to the game. Many streamers and pro players started to check out and play the highly anticipated first-person shooter on their official channels. One such person is sgares.
Sean "sgares" Gares is a former American Counter-Strike esports player who played for teams like Misfits Gaming, compLexity Gaming, and Cloud9. He has achieved first place in CS:GO events like the iBUYPOWER Cup and EDL ESEA Pro League Season 1 - North America.
After retiring from Counter-Strike, sgares made his way to Riot's tactical shooter, Valorant. He started out as a broadcast talent for the North American region of its esports and eventually became a head coach for the team 100 Thieves.
Everything fans need to know about sgares' CS2 settings (2023)
In 2023, sgares returned as a broadcast talent for Valorant and hosted watch parties on his channel. With the return of CS2, he has been playing with former Counter-Strike professionals and streaming it to his audience. Mentioned below are all the known settings that sgares has been using in CS2.
Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.90
- eDPI: 760
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 0
- Mouse Acceleration: 1.05
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 1
- Apha: 200
- Color: 1
- Blue: 50
- Green: 250
- Red: 50
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -1
- Size: 5
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 1.15
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 21
- Amt Lat: 0.4
- Amt Vert: 0.25
- Cycle: 0.98
Video settings
- Resolution: 1680x1050
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: Unknown
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Unknown
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Unknown
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unknown
- Global Shadow Quality: Unknown
- Model/Texture Detail: Unknown
- Texture Filtering Mode: Unknown
- Shader Detail: Unknown
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: HyperX PulseFire X
- Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS
- Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha
- Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro
PC Specs
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
The above settings will help give a good headstart for players who might be getting into Counter-Strike or CS2 for the first time. However, they will need to follow a proper aim routine to stay consistent.
With over a million players already tuning in to play CS2, it will be fascinating to see how the current generation responds to the legendary FPS. The game's release has also opened a gateway for many former Counter-Strike professionals to make a return to its esports scene.