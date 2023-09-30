sgares CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

CS2 was officially released on September 27, 2023, and is a sequel to the iconic CS:GO. This new iteration aimed to bring visual improvements, quality changes, and certain utility upgrades to the game. Many streamers and pro players started to check out and play the highly anticipated first-person shooter on their official channels. One such person is sgares.

Sean "sgares" Gares is a former American Counter-Strike esports player who played for teams like Misfits Gaming, compLexity Gaming, and Cloud9. He has achieved first place in CS:GO events like the iBUYPOWER Cup and EDL ESEA Pro League Season 1 - North America.

After retiring from Counter-Strike, sgares made his way to Riot's tactical shooter, Valorant. He started out as a broadcast talent for the North American region of its esports and eventually became a head coach for the team 100 Thieves.

Everything fans need to know about sgares' CS2 settings (2023)

In 2023, sgares returned as a broadcast talent for Valorant and hosted watch parties on his channel. With the return of CS2, he has been playing with former Counter-Strike professionals and streaming it to his audience. Mentioned below are all the known settings that sgares has been using in CS2.

Note: These settings have been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.90

eDPI: 760

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 0

Mouse Acceleration: 1.05

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 1

Apha: 200

Color: 1

Blue: 50

Green: 250

Red: 50

Dot: 0

Gap: -1

Size: 5

Style: 4

Thickness: 1.15

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 21

Amt Lat: 0.4

Amt Vert: 0.25

Cycle: 0.98

Video settings

Resolution: 1680x1050

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: Unknown

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Unknown

Wait for Vertical Sync: Unknown

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: Unknown

Global Shadow Quality: Unknown

Model/Texture Detail: Unknown

Texture Filtering Mode: Unknown

Shader Detail: Unknown

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: HyperX PulseFire X

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

Headset: HyperX Cloud Alpha

Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro

PC Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

The above settings will help give a good headstart for players who might be getting into Counter-Strike or CS2 for the first time. However, they will need to follow a proper aim routine to stay consistent.

With over a million players already tuning in to play CS2, it will be fascinating to see how the current generation responds to the legendary FPS. The game's release has also opened a gateway for many former Counter-Strike professionals to make a return to its esports scene.