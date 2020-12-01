"She manipulated me into shutting up": Pokimane accused of stealing Lil' Boom's song and dance 

Imane "Pokimane" Anys just can't seem to catch a break at the moment.
After facing widespread backlash over Fedmsyter's leaked document, she has now been accused of stealing music artist Lil' Boom's content, including his song and dance allegedly used in Epic Games' Fortnite.
In a series of recent tweets, Lil' Boom went on to accuse Pokimane and her manager of "manipulating" him into "shutting up."
Moreover, the allegations also seemed to revolve around Pokimane using the N-word, which her manager attempted to justify by saying that she was from Morocco and, consequently, 85% North African.
He also revealed that apart from her manager, Pokimane herself had attempted to message Lil' Boom, who claims that their conversation made him feel all the more manipulated:
His major grouse seems to be with Offline TV, the content creation house of which Pokimane is an integral part of, as in his Instagram story he called them out for allegedly making fun of him:
In light of this development, these recent accusations do not bode well for Pokimane, who of late has been embroiled in a major social media storm.
Lil' Boom accuses Pokimane of stealing his creative material
Despite being one of the most popular streamers in the world, Pokimane has been under fire of late, ever since an incriminating document by former Offline TV member Fedmsyter was leaked online.
From allegations of manipulation to allegedly wanting fellow members fired, the 25-page document ended up opening a massive can of worms, which had far-reaching implications for the Twitch star.
If that wasn't enough, she was also accused of being transphobic recently when leaked messages from her Discord led to questionable revelations.
Now, to make matters worse, she is being accused of stealing Lil' Boom's creative material and, furthermore, of being a manipulator.
These allegations seem to revolve around Pokimane's Fortnite emote, which many believe is inspired by Lil' Boom's viral "Already Dead" TikTok dance:
Revealing that he spoke to Pokimane about it recently, and their conversation made him feel "skewed":
Post these recent allegations that surfaced online, the internet extended support to Lil' Boom and proceeded to criticize Pokimane for her recent controversies:
From the reactions above, it is quite evident that with each passing day, dissent continues to pile up against Pokimane, who continues to find herself on the warpath of the Cancel Culture mob.
Published 01 Dec 2020, 19:25 IST