"She manipulated me into shutting up": Pokimane accused of stealing Lil' Boom's song and dance 

Imane "Pokimane" Anys just can't seem to catch a break at the moment.

After facing widespread backlash over Fedmsyter's leaked document, she has now been accused of stealing music artist Lil' Boom's content, including his song and dance allegedly used in Epic Games' Fortnite.

In a series of recent tweets, Lil' Boom went on to accuse Pokimane and her manager of "manipulating" him into "shutting up."

Moreover, the allegations also seemed to revolve around Pokimane using the N-word, which her manager attempted to justify by saying that she was from Morocco and, consequently, 85% North African.

TODAY IN CRINGE: Pokimane called out for stealing artist Lil Boom’s song and dance. Pokimane’s manager deflects and adds Pokimane can say the n-word because she’s 85% North African. pic.twitter.com/dlKPbK8Ekb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 1, 2020

bruh SHE DOESNT FACE ANYTHING I FACE EVERYDAY WHEN I WAKE UP, SHE ISNT BEING STEREOTYPED, SHE IS NOT CALLED NIGGA , SHE HAS A WHOLE WHITE PRIVILEGE, @OfflineTV FUCK YOU FOR WVEN TRYING TO SAY WE LIVE THE SAME LIFE CAUSE SHE HAPPENED TO BE BORN IN AFRICA — lil boom (@heyliluchi) November 30, 2020

i was not even gonna come public about this until they replied to my story shrugging it off and literally being condescending.... gonna use all my power to spread this shit. Pokimane has manipulative tactics. She stole my whole song and dance and manipulated me into shutting up. — lil boom (@heyliluchi) November 30, 2020

He also revealed that apart from her manager, Pokimane herself had attempted to message Lil' Boom, who claims that their conversation made him feel all the more manipulated:

*tries to talk to pokimane about how she manipulated me*



*proceeds to get manipulated*

😐 pic.twitter.com/wUBONn3u6W — lil boom (@heyliluchi) December 1, 2020

His major grouse seems to be with Offline TV, the content creation house of which Pokimane is an integral part of, as in his Instagram story he called them out for allegedly making fun of him:

Image via Lil' Boom/Instagram

In light of this development, these recent accusations do not bode well for Pokimane, who of late has been embroiled in a major social media storm.

Lil' Boom accuses Pokimane of stealing his creative material

Despite being one of the most popular streamers in the world, Pokimane has been under fire of late, ever since an incriminating document by former Offline TV member Fedmsyter was leaked online.

From allegations of manipulation to allegedly wanting fellow members fired, the 25-page document ended up opening a massive can of worms, which had far-reaching implications for the Twitch star.

If that wasn't enough, she was also accused of being transphobic recently when leaked messages from her Discord led to questionable revelations.

Now, to make matters worse, she is being accused of stealing Lil' Boom's creative material and, furthermore, of being a manipulator.

When you realise it isnt actually Pokimanes Emote but every girl that know who Lil Boom is' emote — Band Kid (@ObamaSenseio3o) January 19, 2020

These allegations seem to revolve around Pokimane's Fortnite emote, which many believe is inspired by Lil' Boom's viral "Already Dead" TikTok dance:

Revealing that he spoke to Pokimane about it recently, and their conversation made him feel "skewed":

i talked to her a bit more after these dms directly but when i first spoke this what my opinions on it. felt as if i was being played with over again. we talked very deeply but as of rn. i don’t know if i have been silenced because of what we talked about.... i feel skewed ? :/ — lil boom (@heyliluchi) December 1, 2020

Post these recent allegations that surfaced online, the internet extended support to Lil' Boom and proceeded to criticize Pokimane for her recent controversies:

lil boom is such a sweetheart and he makes great music, he doesn’t deserve to be treated like this — アントニア (@trustlesseyes) December 1, 2020

she really manipulating everyone she can get her hands on now aint she? — MaddenNFL17ghettomoments (@Random_JoJo_Fan) December 1, 2020

i think she cool but she just have tactics when things gi left tbat i thought were very manipulative. me liking her doesn’t change that i just want her to realize its a thing to try to change. — lil boom (@heyliluchi) December 1, 2020

im sorry you going through this bro. poki made a lot of people feel like shit. i think you should surround yourself with friends for the next few days — Tings (@JuicesPercocet) December 1, 2020

she’ll get what she deserves. share your message boom — Aidan (@ZERO__ZEUS) November 30, 2020

not tryna or wanna cancel her nigga she cool but after the shit she didnwith chris... i realized she just using situations to her advantage and pays and 🥺🥺 uwu’s her way out of it. she has to work on taking accountability Publicly not thru twitter replies and “keep it low” dms. — lil boom (@heyliluchi) November 30, 2020

The more stuff that comes ut about Pokimane/fans the less I like her/her fans https://t.co/Wbpwz50WMk — MizzKitz (@MadMizKitz) December 1, 2020

From the reactions above, it is quite evident that with each passing day, dissent continues to pile up against Pokimane, who continues to find herself on the warpath of the Cancel Culture mob.