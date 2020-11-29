Pokimane accused of being transphobic after leaked Discord DMs cause havoc on Twitter

Pokimane has been accused of being “transphobic” after various Discord DMs were leaked on Twitter.

In the past few days, Pokimane has been called a "bad liar," and called "manipulative" in light of Fedmyster’s 25-page leaked document. The document includes screenshots of Pokimane and Fedmyster’s texts and paints Pokimane in a bad light. She has also been accused of using Fedmyster as a “scapegoat” for multiple situations.

Now, personal messages between a moderator and a fan in Pokimane’s Discord server have also been leaked. Moreover, a fan has claimed that they were banned from the Discord server after claiming to be transgender.

Pokimane gets called transphobic after leaked Discord DMs emerge

The current situation has caused further problems for Pokimane, who is now being called “transphobic” by people on Twitter.

With Pokimane already dealing with the entire Fedmyster fiasco, this will come as a further shock to her fans.

As can be seen above, people have claimed that Pokimane’s Discord has a “girls role” which people can get after talking to a moderator on voice chat. However, the role is allegedly not being given out to transgender girls.

Image via Marcy, Twitter

Apparently, Pokimane’s Discord moderator refused to give the role to a female fan because she was a “trans girl.” Further, the moderator also allegedly claimed that the idea of giving a "girls role" to girls only was Pokimane’s, but a transgender girl cannot be given the role.

Image via Marcy, Twitter

This has led to widespread criticism from the community, as people have taken to Twitter to call out Pokimane’s “transphobia.”

Image via Marcy, Twitter

Image via Marcy, Twitter Image via Marcy, Twitter

One person had even pointed out a previous message from one of Pokimane’s Discord moderators. As can be seen in the post below, the moderator was allegedly caught claiming that “transgender girls” are not real. While most people called Pokimane out, others criticized her for being a hypocrite.

Image via Marcy, Twitter

Pokimane herself eventually responded to the original tweet and said that she will resolve the situation. She went on to say that all fans are welcome with "open arms" regardless of gender/sexuality.

Image via Marcy, Twitter

Image via Marcy, Twitter

Whether the incident resolves amicably or whether more allegations of Pokimane being transphobic surface remains to be seen.